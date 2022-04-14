UK wan sign deal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda to process dia papers

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di number of pipo wey dey cross di English Channel don rise sharply dis year

UK wan fly asylum seekers to Rwanda to process dia application, under new goment plans.

Boris Johnson dey set to unveil di plan later, before Home Secretary Priti Patel sign di migration deal wit di African nation.

BBC home editor Mark Easton say di trial scheme go mean say dem go forcefully comot single men wey dey land Britain via Channel crossings.

Refugee organisations don criticise di plans as cruel and ask dem to rethink.

Labour say di plan dey "unworkable, unethical and extortionate" - and na wetin dem design to "distract" from Oga Johnson fine for breaking Covid-19 laws.

Di Liberal Democrats say di proposal go dey "expensive for taxpayers, as dem dey do nothing to stop dangerous Channel crossings or fight di smuggle and traffic gangs".

Di deal dey expected to see Rwanda, wey be part of Commonwealth, give one initial £120m as part of one trial, but opponents say di annual cost of di full scheme go dey far higher.

Last year, 28,526 pipo na im report say e cross di English Channel for small boats, up from 8,404 for 2020.

Around 600 pipo make di crossing on Wednesday, and Oga Johnson go say di figure fit reach 1,000 one day within weeks.

Di prime minister go announce plans to hand operational control of di Channel to di navy, break di business model of pipo-smuggle gangs, and deter pipo from risking di crossing.

Di measures na part of di goment long-term plan to "take back control of illegal immigration" afta Brexit, Oga Johnson tok am.

As di number of pipo wey dey cross di Channel for boats dey increase, last year see fewer pipo dey use other routes - like lorry - in part because of increased security for di Port of Calais.

Di plan dey controversial

Di UK/Rwanda Migration and Development Partnership na di centrepiece of one wider policy blitz to deal wit wetin don be humiliation for ministers wey promise Brexit fit mean control of Britain borders.

Instead, record numbers of asylum seekers don dey turn up in small boats. Dis year alone don already see 4,578 arrivals and e fit set new record.

Meanwhile, to send asylum seekers to Rwanda dey likely to cause gbas-gbos and some legal battle.

Critics don point to Rwanda poor human rights record. For di UN last year, di UK demand investigations into alleged killings, disappearances and torture.

Ministers go need explain why Rwanda be di right place to entrust wit protecting di human rights of vulnerable asylum seekers wey dey hope say di UK go protect dem.

Opposition for Parliament

Di goment Nationality and Borders Bill include one provision to create offshore immigration processing centres for asylum seekers.

Di bill dey make im way through Parliament, but wit di parliamentary session wey dey expected to end within weeks, time no too dey to pass am into law.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Home Secretary Priti Patel don arrive Rwanda, wey be part of di Commonwealth, to sign di deal

MPs currently dey on break, but wen dem return, dem dey prepare to review a series of amendments, including one about powers to offshore asylum claim.

Di goment don suffer series of defeats for di House of Lords ontop di bill, wey don cause protests.

Labour and di SNP don oppose offshore asylum claims, and di UN high commissioner for refugees say "UK international obligations go break" di practice.