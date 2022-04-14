KZN flooding in pictures: How one heavy flood for South Africa kill more dan 300

By Shingai Nyoka

BBC News, Durban

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Many Durban streets remain underwater

Di death toll for di South African province of KwaZulu-Natal don reach more than 300, afta devastating floods cause havoc for di area.

Dem don declare state of disaster for di area, afta some areas don see months worth of rain fall in one day.

Officials don call am "one of di worst weather storms for di history of di kontri".

Mudslides don trap pipo under buildings, as dem dey expect more floods.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Di KwaZulu-Natal province says it needs more funds to fix the extensive damage

E get report say na poor visibilty dey make rescue effort sake of poor visibility as helicopter continue to bring pipo back to safety.

On Tuesday, di BBC witness one such search operation for one 10-year-old girl wey dey part of one family of four swept away on one flooded bridge.

Community volunteers enta into di muddy river, take turns to hack away for di branches dey use machetes and remove debris and rubbish say e wash downstream.

Parts of di crucial N3 highway wey connect Durban to South Africa economic heartland of Gauteng province don dey blocked.

President Cyril Ramaphosa don visit di area and pledge to help.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, President Ramaphosa for meeting wit those wey lost dia family members sake of di flood

Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda deny say poor drainage na to blame, say di scale of di flood dey unexpected.

Scenes of destruction still dey evident throughout di area. Some of di roads to di port of Durban, one of di busiest for Africa, dey impassable afta di swollen river wash mud and debris onto di roads.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Plenty pipo still dey miss, trapped under debris and rubble

Operations for di port don dey suspended. One shipping container warehouse near one busy highway dey severely flooded, and hundreds of containers dey washed away.

For one industrial area call di Bluff, wey form part of di port, di BBC witness cars overturn on di road, and di debris crush some of dem.

Companies dey use water pumps to drain di water from dia premises.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Dem dey also hunt for crocodiles wey don wash away during di flood although dem don find most of dem.

Crocodile Creek Farm, about 40km (25 miles) north of Durban for Tongaat, say 12 crocodiles don sweep away afta torrential rain hit di area.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, E get hips of debris across affected areas

Di KwaZulu-Natal provincial goment estimates say na billions of rand worth of damage na im happun to properties and infrastructure, as dem describe di heavy rains as unleashing "untold havoc" for one statement on Facebook.