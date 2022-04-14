Iniubong Umoren murder: 'My son get schizophrenia' – Uduak Akpan papa claim for court

Frank Akpan, di papa of di prime suspect for di alleged murder of one University of Uyo graduate and job seeker, Iniobong Umoren don tok say im son get mental health challenge.

Oga Akpan tok say im pikin Akpan Uduak get schizophrenia and be outpatient of di University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

E reveal dis one wen im take di witness stand for di trial wey dey shele over Iniobong Umoren wey dey happen for di High Court for Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Frank Akpan wey be retired Civil Servant and also dey accused pesin sey e get hand for di murder trial tok dis one as im give evidence for im defence before Justice Bassey Nkanang.

Di papa also say im no dey aware say dem exhume di deadibody of late Umoren from im compound for Uruan Local Goment Area of Akwa Ibom state.

Akpan evidence dey come few days after im son, Uduak Akpan, di first accused pesin, deny say im know di late Iniubong Umoren or even rape her or any oda woman since dem born am.

Im explain to di court say on di day of di incident, im bin dey di house of im secondary school classmate and return home at about 7pm, wen im son tell am of some medical emergency.

According to am, e tell im son to hold on till di next morning.

'In di morning of 30 April 2021, I bin still dey for bed wen di first accuse come tell me say im dey travel to Calabar. Some minutes later, I hear knock for my gate and see some policemen from Uruan Divisional office.

Dem inform me dem get case of missing lady and say dem want to search di house.'

According to di father, e tok say afta dem earch di house, dem no see anytin.

'Dem bring out phone with picture of two pipo and ask if I fit recognize dem. I tell dem say I recognize my son but I no fit recognize di second pesin.'

Im say dem am to call im son but di phone call no go thru. E come tok say e tell im last born to call her brother to come back from Calabar.

Later in di day, Uduak Abasi come meet am for di Anti-kidnapping unit on 30 April, 2021. E say wen im son show, dem free am. Frank Akpan say di next day wen im go give food to im son, police hold am again. One day later e make statement explaining how e get to di police station.

For court im tok say afta two days dem carry am go State CID wia im also make statement. About a month or so, dem carry am go Mobile Court for di Police headquarters and from dia dem take am go Ikot Ekpene prison.

'Afta one month or so, dem carry me go DSS office. For dia dem ask me if I dey deal on human parts and I tell dem no.

'Dem also ask weda I know di lady wey dey missing and I tell dem say I no.

I dey DSS for one week before dem take me go back to Ikot Ekpene prison.'

Concerning di text message im allegedly send to im daughter phone wey say, “Im dey use a flying boat, im no suppose to dey talk about dying, but escaping,' Oga Akpan pesin admit say e send di text but say im no bin dey refer am to im son escape.

Frank Akpan dey stand trial as accessory to murder, while im son, Uduak Akpan dey charged wit di murder and rape of Iniubong Umoren. Im daughter, Bassey Anwan dey charged with harbouring her brother for her residence for Calabar to help am escape.

Justice Bassey Nkanang adjourn di case to 10 and 11 May 2022.

How Iniobong Umoren die

On 29 April @UmohUduak begin use #HinyNumoren to announce say her friend dey in trouble and she need help.

Uduak wey her twitter handle be Happiness Activist say her friend tell her say she dey go for one job interview for Airport road on April 29th, and she no return since then.

She say di interview venue dey very far from her house.

She add join say she bin send her one second audio record and as she try call her back, na her scream she hear.

@HinyHumoren wey call hersef Iron_Lady for Twitter describe hersef as pesin wey dey Pragmatic Humanist, Choleric-melancholic, Skin Care products formulator, Philosopher, Lover of people wit sense.