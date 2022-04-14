Adegor Rukevwe Sophia: Dem behead lady for Delta hotel? Police tok wetin dem sabi as dem find deadi bodi

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Police tok say dem find di lady deadi bodi for one hotel for Delta State.

Police for Delta State, south-south Nigeria don confirm say dem find di deadi bodi of a lady Adegor Rukevwe Sophia for one hotel for Ozoro area of di state.

Tok-tok pesin for di state police command Bright Edafe say di lady hands and legs dey tied wen dem find am for di hotel.

Edafe tok say dem dey find di man wey lodge Sophia for di hotel on Friday, April 8.

Di police confirmation dey come even as friends and family dey mourn di young lady ontop social media.

"One middle aged man wey claim to be Jude and di lady check into di hotel on April 8 around 10pm. Around 10am di next day dem discover say di girl don die, her hands and legs dey tied," di police tok tok pesin tell BBC Pidgin.

Contrary to news wey dey fly on social media say dem behead Sophia for di hotel, Edafe tok say no be so, and im add say everi part of di bodi still dey intact.

According to di police, dem don deposit di deadi bodi of di lady for mortuary and investigation don dey go on to get to di root of di mata.

Dis kind tin don happun before?

Cases of deadi bodi wey dem find for hotel don happun many times for Nigeria and one of dem na di one of actress Veronica Mngohol.

Dem find Veronica deadi bodi inside one hotel for Benue State, north central Nigeria and police arrest three pipo in connection wit di woman death.

Benue state police tok-tok pesin, SP Anene Catherine wey confam her death, tell BBC Pidgin say: "Di fact be say we receive report of young woman, Mngohol Takor wey die. Police waka go di hotel wia dem find her dead."

"Suspect wey police don arrest claim say dem bin dey do drinking competition. Dem be friends wey bin dey play but along di line, she start to dey behave strange, kind of choking."

"So dem try to assist her with some milk to take and relax hersef. But afta a while, she give up."

"Dis na di revelation of di suspect. But we di police need medical intervention, we need medical doctors to carry out autopsy and tell us wetin be di cause of death."

Anoda case of deadi bodi wey dem find for hotel na dat of one girl wey alleged serial killer strangle for Port Harcourt, Rivers state, south-south Nigeria.

Di mata happun in 2019 for one hotel for Woji, GRA phase one, Port Harcourt.