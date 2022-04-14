Elon Musk: World richest man make offer to buy Twitter

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Tesla boss Elon Musk don offer to buy social media platform Twitter.

E say na im be di right pesin to "unlock" all di "extraordinary potential" of di social media platform.

For surprise announcement, Musk say e go pay $54.20 share for Twitter, but e say im wan buy am for about $40bn.

Recently e emerge as Twitter biggest shareholder afta e build a big of di company stake.

Musk say if dem mo accept im offer: "I go need to reconsider my position as a shareholder".

One document wit di US financial regulator show text and voice messages from Musk to Twitter board - show say e raise di idea last weekend say make di business become private.

Musk refuse to join Twitter board

Dem bin invite Musk to join di board but Twitter announce on Sunday say e no gree.

For di messages wey dey di document Musk say e no dey for "di back-and-forth game" and say im offer: "Na high price and your shareholders go love am."

E say im go fit sell im shares if di deal no work.

"Dis one no be threat. Simply, no be good investment without di changes wey dey necessary," e add.

For di document wit di US regulator, Musk say im bin invest for Twitter becos "I believe in di potential to be di platform for free speech around di globe, and I believe free speech na something wey society need for a functioning democracy.

"However, since making my investment I now realize say di company go either grow or serve dis societal importance as e currently dey.

"Twitter need to be transformed as a private company.

"Twitter get extraordinary potential. I go unlock dem."

Elon Musk Twitter: Background tori

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Twitter bin offer Elon Musk seat for dia board afta e emerge say e get 9.2% stake for di company.

Di role bin suppose dey effective last weekend but den Musk decide against taking am.

On Monday, Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal tweet say e believe say di decision by Musk not take seat on di board na "for di best".

E add say: "We get and go always value input from our shareholders whether dem dey on our board or not. Elon na our biggest shareholder and we go remain open to im input."

Though he also warn staff: "Distractions dey ahead."

Afta dat announcement, Musk post one kain tweet of smiling emoji wit im hand for im mouth.

Elon Musk net worth

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Elon Musk na 51 year old businessman.

Dem born am for June 28, 1971 for Pretoria, South Africa).

Im dey known as South African-born American entrepreneur wey follow establish di electronic-payment firm PayPal and formed SpaceX, wey dey make launch vehicles and spacecraft.

Im na also di chief executive officer of di electric car manufacturer Tesla.

Forbes for dia latest report list am as di richest man in di world.