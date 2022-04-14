INEC voters card online registration portal: Wetin unknown gunmen do for Ihitte Uboma

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Screenshot of video of di attack by banned Ipob members wey dey spread for social media

'Uknown gunmen' wey dey cause kasala for Southeast Nigeria don kill one official of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) for Ihitte Uboma Local government area of Imo state.

One Nwokorie Anthony, wey be staff of Inec for dia office na di gunmen shoot die, na so di commission tok.

Di Imo state police command neva react but Inec say dem don suspend dia operation for Ihitte Uboma.

Wetin happun for Ihitte Uboma

One video wey don begin circulate for social media show armed men wey be suspected members of di banned Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) scatter on Inec registration centre.

Inec say di incident happun for one of dia location wia continuous voter registration exercise dey go on.

Dem na for "Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) for Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area".

Di video wey one of di gunmen record show how dem scatter di registration process. Dem make everi body for di place lie down for ground - including women and children.

Di pesin wey dey record di video dey shout "why una no dey hear word. We tok say election no go hold and una still dey register pipo.

"We dey fight for una make una get freedom but una no dey gree."

Oda members of di gunmen begin shoot as di video recording dey go on.

Di video catch wia dem shoot some pipo wey lie down for ground. One of di pipo wey don shoot na di Inec official Nwokorie Anthony.

Di video also capture some pipo wey get blood stain for dia body. E no clear how many pipo dem shoot.

Wetin Inec tok

Festus Okoye, wey be chairman of Inec information and voter education committee say dem get report about di incident today.

"Inec don suspend di Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise for Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State," e tok for statement.

Okoye say apart from dia official wey dem shoot die, di commission still dey look for two more Inec officers.

"Di Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Emeka Ezeonu report say di Imo state office dey make effort to locate di whereabouts of di two remaining staff wey involved for di registration exercise.

"Before dis incident, di Commission bin don suspend CVR for Orsu and Njaba Local Government areas of di State sake of insecurity."

Ipob and 'unknown gunmen' for southeast Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria goment don ban Ipob afta dem declare dem as terrorist group sake of di activities of di gunmen wey dey worry di area.

Di group wey many dey call 'unknown gunmen' don cause plenty kasala for di southeast region - especially between late 2020 and through out 2021. Dem don continue dia attacks for 2022.

Di group dey agitate for separation from di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For November 2021 dem bin give warning say di governorship election for Anambra state no go hold. Nigerian goment need to deploy heavy security to di state to fit guarantee safety of voters before Inec fit hold dat election.

Nigeria dey into major election for 2023 and di group from di video say dem no want election.