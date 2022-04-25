Big Brother Naija Khafi Kareem deny allegation say she bone order wen she go show as Met Police officer

By Thomas Mackintosh

BBC News, London

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, PC Khafilat Kareem dey face misconduct hearing for di Met Police Empress Building for west London

One misconduct tribunal don hear say Khafi Kareem, wey be Metropolitan Police officer wey show for di Big Brother Naija 2019 edition as she be want to "promote di Met Police" globally.

Hours before she go di show, PC Khafilat Kareem bin call one of di Met most senior officers say make im reverse one order say make she no go.

She bin stay for 77 days inside di Big Brother Naija house before she chop eviction.

Di Met say she be bin go di programme "without authority". Di force dey carry out one misconduct hearing.

For di hearing for di Empress Building for west London on Monday, PC Kareem bin admit say she bin go wit and surrender her laptop to di show organisers.

But she deny allegations say she break standards of "orders and instructions" and "bad conduct".

PC Kareem also deny allegation say she no declare business interest wey relate to publicity and promotion of di TV show.

'International basis'

PC Kareem, wey get over 1.4m followers for Instagram, bin ask for unpaid leave for 2019 so she go fit appear on di show as she see am as "as chance to promote di Met on international basis", dem tell di panel.

However, line managers bin feel say e no dey within di best interests of di officer or di force.

Anne Studd QC, for di Met Police, bin tell di tribunal: "as dem don see di UK episodes of di show, dem raise concerns.

"But, PC Kareem say Naija no be like di UK version. She be see am chance to promote di Met on international basis.

"Wen pesin look di website and information wey dey dia, Ch Supt Jason Gwillim conclude say e no dey di best interests of di Met or di officer and e go put am for compromising situation.

"E bin explain di reason and add say she no suppose take part for di show.

"Wetin Gwillim tink be say PC Kareem dey disappointed but understand. She den take di period of unpaid leave."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Although permission for di leave dey granted, dem bin tell am make she no to take part for any further auditions, interviews or shows, dem tell di hearing .

For 30 June, PC Kareem bin text Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist and later call am say she don travel go Lagos to take part for di show.

Oga Twist bin tell di tribunal for West London say im "never face dis kind issue before" and e do am for body like say na "most unusual" tin make one PC dey contact pesin wey dey im rank for weekend.

E explain say e dey aware before about di decision say dem no go allow PC Kareem request to go TV show and say im be no dey di position to review any decision on Sunday.

Oga Twist say: "I be tink say she dey phone say maybe I go change di decision.

"I get di fact say she dey Nigeria I bin get di strong sense she dey go do am, but she no say much."

Wia dis foto come from, Di Metropolitan Police Wetin we call dis foto, Khafi Kareem for standing behind Commissioner Cressida Dick as di Met bin celebrate 100 years of women in di force for November 2018

Oga Twist say im major concern be for PC Kareem mental health, di Met public image and her conduct within di house.

"I bin dey worried about her mental health, we no get ability to support or intervene for di Big Brother house.

"We no know di kind security wey dey in place around di Big Brother house and something wey dey very bad fit hapun dia or she fit dey targeted sake of say she be serving constable.

"Over di years, number of pipo wey come out of di Big Brother house dey report for media say dem don suffer mental health wahala.

"As we Know di UK version, dis one be something wey we no go want make serving officer show for."

Afta dem evict am for September 2019, PC Kareem dey para sake of report wey no too accurate and bin want "tell her side of di story".

PC Kareem bin go see one psychologist afta di show sake of di "negative" media attention, di tribunal hear.

Di tribunal bin hear say dem bin invite her to appear for Good Morning Britain but dem tell am make she no do any unauthorised media interviews.