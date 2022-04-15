Elon Musk Twitter: Wetin go happun next to Twitter if di world richest man become new owner?

Di world richest man Elon Musk tok say e 'no dey sure' im takeover bid for social media firm, Twitter go dey successful.

Di Tesla boss tok dis one for one conference on 14 April, just hours afta offer to buy di company for $54.20 per share, or more than $40bn (£30.6bn).

Elon Musk na di world richest man, according to Forbes magazine, wit net worth of $219bn mostly due to im shareholding for electric vehicle maker Tesla. Im also lead di aerospace firm SpaceX.

On Thursday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tell di employees say di company dey try measure di approach.

Report tok say Agrawal tell staff for say nobodi dey hold di company 'hostage' by di offer.

For TED2022 conference for Vancouver, Musk tok: "I no dey sure if actually I go fit acquire am (Twitter)."

Im add am say im get plan B if dem reject im bid, but e no give extra details of wetin dis one fit mean.

Oga Musk also tok for di event say Twitter suppose dey more open and transparent.

'I think e dey very important make e be inclusive arena for free speech.'

But wetin go happen to di microblogging site if Elon Musk get all di shares wey im want to become di owner of Twitter?

Elon Musk at the opening party for the Tesla gigafactory in Austin, Texas

Which changes go happen to Twitter if Elon Musk become new owner?

Pipo don dey ask dis question since di tori comot say Musk get di biggest shares for Twitter bicos e no clear but for one official filing to US regulators, di tech businessman say im be di right pesin to 'unlock' di company 'extraordinary potential'.

Oga Musk say im don invest in Twitter bicos: "I believe in im potential to be di platform for free speech around di world, and I believe say free speech dey important for democracy.

Di Tesla boss say dem need transform Twitter needs as private company.

For interview wit head of TED, Chris Anderson, Elon Musk also tok about im vision.

Musk say im first job, go be to open up di Twitter algorithm so dat evribodi go see di decision wey di company dey make.

'Di code need to dey platform like GitHub make oda programmers fit see am and make suggestions instead of operating system Linux dem build,' e tok.

E follow give hints of oda change e go wan do.

Im suggest changes to di Twitter Blue premium subscription service, wey dem launch last year for Canada and Australia, to reduce di price, ban advertisement and give users di option to pay di monthly fee wit di cryptocurrency, dogecoin.

Musk also ask im 81 million followers on Twitter weda di company dey 'die' and if make dem turn di headquarters into homeless shelter.

How tins be now

Elon Musk don tok say if Twitter no accept im offer, e go 'reconsider im position as shareholder.'

E also say if Twitter board of directors chose to reject di offer, e go dey 'utterly indefensible make e no offer di mata to shareholder vote'.

Musk don already own more dan 9% of di social media platform, but e no longer be di biggest shareholder.

Asset management firm Vanguard Group disclose on 8 April say dem now own 10.3% stake for di company.