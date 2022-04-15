Orlando Julius: Wetin to know about di Nigerian music legend

Popular Nigerian Saxophonist, Orlando Julius don die at di age of 79.

Im family confam im death to BBC but dem no tok di cause of im death.

Music executive, Bimbo Esho also confam Oga Julius death for her Facebook page early on Friday.

Wetin to know about Orlando Julius

Orlando Julius, na saxophonist, singer, band leader, and songwriter wey dey closely associated wit afrobeat music.

Dem born Oga Julius for 1943 for Ikole Ekit satet, South West of Nigeria.

Reports say na im mama teach am how to sing wey make am love singing and im join im school choir for 1957. Im papa death make am comot from school and e relocate to Ibadan to begin im music career.

'Na because of me Fela Anikulapo begin love to play di saxophone,' Orlando Julius tok for one of im interviews

For 1960, Orlando Julius join di popular singing group Eddy Okonta, wey dem follow produce albums together. For di same year, e join bodi wit BBC, produce im first music wey im title Igbeyin Adara.

One of di songs wey make Orlando Julius dey popular na 'Jaguar Nana', wey im release for 1965.

Sake of dis song, im tour across West Africa. Den later travel go Europe, before e go di United States for 1971 to learn more about music production.

Many of im fans consider am "one of di last of Nigeria titans for di highlife music genre".