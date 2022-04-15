Burnley don sack manager Sean Dyche wit eight games to finish season

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Burnley don sack manager Sean Dyche wit eight games left of dia season for di Premier League.

Di Clarets, wey don already lose five of dia last six top-flight games, dey 18th and four points from safety.

Dia most recently most recent outing see dem lose 2-0 to Norwich City, wey dey bottom of di Premier League.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace say dis na " incredibly difficult decision" to part company wit Dyche, but "we feel a change dey needed".

Assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer don also comot di club.

"Firstly, we go like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and im staff for dia achievements for di club over di last decade," Pace tok.

"During im time for Turf Moor, dem don give Sean credit both on and off di pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and di wider football community.

"However, results dis season don dey disappointing and, even as dis be incredibly difficult decision, wit eight crucial games of di campaign remaining, we feel a change dey needed to give di squad di best possible chance to retain im Premier League status.

Dem don ask di Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by academy director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee to take charge of di team for Sunday game wit West Ham United.

"Di process to replace Sean don begin and we go later make announcements to supporters in due course." Di club tok.