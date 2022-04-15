Grace Asamoah: "Pipo dey bully me for road and try scare me" - Female excavator driver

Wetin we call dis foto, Grace Tivlyn Adomako Asamoah don dey drive excavator for five years

"Pipo go insult you for nothing. Some pipo go bully you for road and try scare you sake of say you be female wey dey do male job."

Female Ghanaian excavator operator Grace Tivlyn Adomako Asamoah tok say she dey do di male-dominated job sake of say she get passion for am.

Grace reason tell BBC Pidgin say despite say pipo dey bully am for road and try scare am sake of say she be female but dis kind tin no dey shake am.

According to di Ghanaian lady, some dey even insult her mama sake of say she allow her pikin to dey drive excavator.

"At first, I dey feel very bad, but now I see say many pipo like my job and dat na my motivation. I no dey fear anytin," Grace tok.

"I dey motivate oda women"

Grace wey don dey drive excavator for five years tok say she dey inspire di female gender and plenty of dem don tell am say dem won join her kind of job.

According to Grace, di women dey tell am say she get di heart of a lion sake of wetin she dey drive wen some of dem no fit ride bicycle.

She say driving heavy duty vehicle no be sake of bodi wey pesin get but sense.

Grace admit say operating excavator dey riskier dan to dey drive salon car but advise pipo wey dey drive am to always ensure say dia machine dey in good shape.

She also advise pipo wey won join say make dem no allow anybodi to scare dem or lie to dem say dem no go fit give birth if dem dey drive excavator.