Nigeria News: America don gree to sell military equipment wey reach nearly one billion dollars to Nigeria.

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di United States don gree to sell military equipment wey reach nearly one billion dollars to Nigeria.

Di military equipment include 12 attack helicopters and Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System.

Na for statement from di Defense Security Cooperation Agency confam di tori as dem say di kontri wan use di arms to strengthen im fight against armed groups.

Di US says tok say dem sef gree say e go improve security for Sub-Saharan Africa in line wit im foreign policy goals and security objectives wey dem share. Dem follow tok say e no go hard for Nigeria to get di weapons but di process go take up to five years.

Dem go follow train military personnel and how to use equipment and on human rights make dem no use am harm civilians.

Wetin di Nigeria goment request to buy

Di goment of Nigeria bin request di following:

12 AH-1Z Attack Helicopters; twenty-eight

28 T700 GE 401C engines (24 installed, 4 spares);

2,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) guidance sections;

Night Vision Cueing Display (NVCD);

commercial variant GPS with Standard Positioning Service (SPS);

communication equipment;

electronic warfare systems;

AN/AVS-9 Aviator's Night Vision Imaging System;

M197 20mm machine gun;

Target Sight System (TSS)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Before now, di US bin no sell weapons to Nigeria ova claims of human rights abuses

Nigeria dey struggle to tackle violence by extremist groups such as Boko Haram and di so-called Islamic State West Africa Province plus very bad attacks by bandits wey dey carry out killings and kidnappings for ransom.

Dis na di second major arms sale to Nigeria by diUnited States in five years. Dem bin don reject Nigeria request for military equipment sake of human rights concerns for diadministration of Barack Obama. But for 2017, di Trump administration agree to sale 12 Super Tucano aircraft to Nigeria.