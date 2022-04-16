Easter messages 2022: Wishes quotes from Buhari, Atiku, Tinubu, leaders to Nigerians

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI ADESHINA/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Easter 2022 come wit wishes and quotes from Nigerian leaders.

Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday [wey be Easter holiday] na how Jesus Christ wake up afta im death.

Dis history na as di New Testament of di Bible take describe am.

Just like many Christian holidays, Easter message dey flow from leaders to dia followers dis period.

Nigeria President use im Easter message to tourchlight di matter of insecurity for di kontri.

Muhammadu Buhari say Easter na period wey dey show di strength of di human spirit not to give up in di challenges of life.

"Dis period encourage us to believe say di current state of uncertainty and insecurity go soon end and a season of triumph of good ova evil; hope ova despair, and light ova darkness." Buhari tok

Christians all ova di world dey celebrate Easter.

Di Nigerian leader also use im message to tok about di importance of unity.

"Increase your love for one another instead of hate, and show more patriotism, as dis na di only kontri we get."e add put

Oda political leaders for di kontri also share dia messages too.

Wia dis foto come from, Hoptocopter

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar use im Easter message to advise kontri pipo.

Di Presidential aspirant of di Peoples Democratic Party say; "copy virtues of love and sacrifice wey be di attribute of di life of Jesus Christ dis Easter."

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Govnor don hail Christians wey dey remember di death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu advise Christians "follow Christ value of humility, perseverance and compassion".

Godwin Obaseki

Edo state govnor for im Easter message tell Nigerians "reflect on di importance of di day wey show Christ love for mankind .

Godwin Obaseki add say make pipo "follow di virtues of love tolerance and selflessness".

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Di former govnor of Lagos state Bola Ahmed Tinubu advise kontri pipo to uphold the dignity of every human being and the sacrifices of oda.

Di APC Presidential aspirant say: "We go work hard to give dem relief and end di cause of dia oppression". Tinubu tok

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Origins of Easter

According to di New Testament for Bible, na Romans crucify Jesus Christ around 30 A.D. And im die on di cross on a Friday and dem bury am inside a tom outside of Jerusalem.

Three days later, on Sunday, im rise from di dead, according to Mathew 28:1 - 10.

Christians dey celebrate di resurrection each year on Easter Sunday, afta di 40-day season of Lent.

Lent dey begin on Ash Wednesday and end with Holy Week, wey include Palm Sunday, wey dey remember how Jesus take enter Jerusalem.

Maundy Thursday dey honour di Last Supper, Good Friday dey remember di day dem crucify Jesus, and Holy Saturday na di time of transition between di crucifixion and resurrection.

Easter dey known as Pascha in di Orthodox Church. Pascha na di Greek word for "Passover".

Di Orthodox Church dey celebrate "di eternal Passover from death to life from earth heaven."

Great Lent, di time of fasting wey be di strictest for di church, dey take place for 40 days and end eight days before Easter on Lazarus Saturday—wen Jesus raise Lazarus from di dead, according to Eastern orthodoxy.

Palm Sunday and Holy Week go kon follow, as fasting continue until Easter. Orthodox Easter dey always follow di Jewish holiday of Passover.

Many historians, wey cite 8th-century monk and Anglo-Saxon scholar di Venerable Bede for im "The Reckoning of Time," believe say di name Easter from Eostre, di Anglo-Saxon goddess of spring and fertility.

E always dey portrayed in drawings surrounded by hares and dey believed to be worshiped during pagan festivals.