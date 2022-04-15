Durban Flooding: Climate change cause South Africa flooding wey don kill over 300?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Houses and roads dem don scata sake of di flooding

South African goment don declare state of disaster for one area for di east of di kontri wey hit cause flooding early dis week.

Durban Flooding don cause di death of more than 300 pipo and cause big kasala to houses and businesses dem.

Most of di kasala dey for di Durban area of KwaZulu-Natal province, wey be di third most populated city for di kontri.

President Cyril Ramaphosa claim say di disaster "na part of di climate change".

But some of di pipo for city say na sake of yeye infrastructure na im make di scale of flooding dey as e dey so.

Protests happun inside Durban to demand more help from goment.

Durban flood survivors dey homeless, hurt and heartbroken now.

Wetin climate change add to di kasala?

Wetin we call dis foto, South Africa map

On 11 April, e pass 300mm of rain wey fall in 24 hours.

Dis one pass di oda two times wey di kontri bin get serious flooding.

For 2019 on 22 April na 165mm of rainfall and on 10 October, 2017 na 108mm of rain cause flooding.

Di amount of rain wey fall on Monday 11 April 2022, na about 75% of di average amount of rain for South Africa per year.

And sabi pipo say, on im own di amount of rain go cause some kain flooding.

Di South African Weather Service (SAWS) say di amount of rain, dey "for di order of values wey dem dey normally see for tropical cyclones".

Dem say e no dey correct to put dis kain individual weather kasala togeda with longer trends like global warming.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Flooding shift plenti shipping containers

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

But sabi pipo for SAWS still think say dis weather events dem wey dey cause ogbonge kasala don dey happun more often and dey cause more wahala because of climate change.

Recently, scientists release report wey look at storms for southern Africa for early 2022.

And dem say, extreme rainfall for di region dey more common sake of global warming.

Howeva, dem add say "di way wey climate change dey exactly cause dis kasala no dey clear because of lack of beta historical records of rainfall".

Durban Flooding: Na poor infrastructure cause am?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Informal houses dem don suffer for di flood well-well

Some residents for di area dey blame poor infrastructure like drainage systems, as wetin dey cause di flooding, dem dey also blame roads and houses wey dem no build well.

Durban mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda say di city drainage no be wetin dey cause di floods.

But e agree say pipo dey build some houses for steep hills without beta foundations as landslides dey normally happun for those areas.

Sabi pipo say na di structure of di hilly Durban area and poor infrastructure cause di flooding wahala.

Hope Magidimisha-Chipungu wey be sabi pesin for town planning form di University of KwaZulu-Natal say;

"Na combination of rugged terrain, combined with bad infrastructure na im dey cause di flooding wey dis city dey experience.

"Some of dis infrastructure don old, e don pass im life span and dem need to replace am." She add.

Di town planning expert say one quarter of di pipo for di city dey live for informal settlements, wey mean house wey dem no plan and build with low quality materials.