Tori about di death of popular gospel music star Osinachi Nwachukwu still dey make pipo tok.

Tori be say she die from complication of domestic abuse. But authorities neva tok wetin really kill her.

Since di incident many pipo don come out come tok wetin dem claim to know about Osinachi and her husband wey police don arrest.

Her 'pastor' Paul Enenche, her sisters, mother and children also don tok wetin dem claim to know.

Di latest pesin to chook mouth for d matter na Odinakachi Ukanwa, Osinachi Nwachukwu friend.

'I no know wia Osi see dis kain man'

Odinaka say di incident happun during one trip wey Osinachi make to Lagos.

She say she bin don prepare to receive her friend wen di gospel singer say her "husband say make she no sleep for my house".

"As she reach airport she tell me say her husband tell her to go hotel go sleep. She even dey di airport wait make her husband first send her money," Ukanwa tell BBC Igbo.

She say afta di incident Osinachi open up to am say tins no dey go well for her house

Ukanwa say "Na di money wey her husband send she use carry taxi go di hotel wey her husband tell am to go lodge.

"As dem reach dia di taxi man tell am say dat place no be hotel say na ashawo brothel.

"My friend call me tell me dis tin finish wey make me feel for her. I ask am whether she don chop make I bring food for her."

She say na also dat time Osinachi tell am say na her husband dey manage money wey she dey make from singing.

'We grow up togeda'

Odinakachi Ukanwa also tok how she and Osinachi Nwachukwu take become friends.

She say na for Enugu state, southeast Nigeria she meet Osinachi.

"We know our sef reach house", she say na as dem dey grow dem begin sing.

Dem later form one small gospel group, 'Glorious singers'.

"Osinachi dey very humble. E dey hard to believe wetin she don endure, If you offend her na she go apologise to you.

'Osinachi no believe in divorce'

Ukanwa say Osinachi believe di Bible too much wey make am no believe in divorce.

She say di gospel singer no dey gree tok about di situation wey she endure wit her husband "say her husband want make she dey cover up."

She say her attitude na instead make di tin cause problem - she go endure am.

Osinachi friend, Odinakachi Ukanwa say e dey sad say pipo no understand wetin di gospel singer really go through.

Osinachi Nwachukwu death

Peter Nwachukwu, di husband of late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi dey police detention ova di death of im wife.

Na di FCT Police tok tok pesin DSP Josephine Adeh confam di arrest to BBC Pidgin.

She add say dem dey torchlight di mata.

Police also tok say di arrest happun afta di brother of di late singer, file report to di police.

Before now, tori bin dey circulate say Osinachi bin suffer domestic violence and na wetin many pipo believe say kill her. Though her pastor, Paul Enenche come out tok say she bin get heart problem wey carry her go hospital.

Osinachi wey be 42, die afta she spend some days for one undisclosed hospital for Abuja.

Many of her colleagues and some fans on social media don accuse her husband say e dey beat her.

For Instagram live, popular singer, Frank Edwards, alleged say Osinachi husband don beat her many times.

Wetin to sabi about Osinachi Nwachukwu

Di singer wey dey in her forties die on Friday for Abuja.

Before her death, Osinachi na singer, songwriter wey become very popular for her song Ekwueme wey be collaboration she do wit singer Prospa Ochimana.

Di hit gospel song get ova 71 million views for Youtube.

Osinachi don feature for songs like Nara Ekele by Pastor Paul Enenche and Ema You no dey use me play and also release new song wey she title God of all power.

She usually dey sing in di Igbo language wey people from Nigeria southeast dey speak.

Osinachi leave behind her husband and her four children.

Since her passing, many fans of gospel music dey send tributes as dem dey mourn Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Some pipo bin describe her voice as angelic and say e touch dem wella.

Wetin we sabi about Peter Nwachukwu

Peter na pastor for Dunamis International Gospel church wia im wife also be one of di lead singers before her death.

Dem born Peter for Omaboma, for Nnewi South, inside Anambra state, South East of Nigeria.

Pesin wey dey close to am, Doctor Felix Onyimadu tell BBC say na Okekenwa dem name Peter Nwachukwu wen dem born am.

Dr Onyimadu add am say im no too sabi many tins about Peter because im name no dey for dia register.

But report tok say Peter dey above 50 years for age.