Happy Easter: How young seminarian die as e dey act ‘Passion of Christ’ for Imo state

59 minutes wey don pass

One young seminarian don die as e dey act drama to mark di Easter celebration.

Di seminarian, Suel Ambrose be 25 years old.

Ambrose just collapse die during di Easter passion play. Nobodi don know wetin kill di young man.

Wetin happun

Wetin we call dis foto, Suel Ambrose during di Easter drama

Suel Ambrose na year one student of Claratian Institute of Philosophy, of di Claratian University of Nigeria Nekede for Imo state Southeast Nigeria.

As most Christians dey do evri year for Easter time, Catholic school dey organise drama to tell tori of di death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Di late Ambrose bin dey play di role of St Peter wen e fall.

Tori be say di incident cause commotion for di school. As e collapse, na so dem rush am go di Federal medical center for Owerri.

Unfortunately, dem pronounce am dead for di hospital.

One priest for di school, Chukwuemeka Iheme confam di tori but say di management go tok more about di incident.

'Ambrose begin bleed as e fall'

Di management of di Claratian University of Nigeria don suspend all Easter activities sake of di incident.

One pesin wey witness di incident say 'Na di part of di drama wia soldiers begin pursue children we dey wen Ambrose fall come begin bleed.

'We carry am go di school clinic wia di doctors try to save am but e no respond.

Na dat time we carry am go FMC for Owerri wia dem say don die,' di source tok.

Wetin be Easter passion of the Christ play

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Wetin we call dis foto, One man wey act like Jesus Christ carry a cross afta im receive beating during procession to mark Good Friday.

Easter Passion Play na drama wey Christians dey take remember di death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Na play wey dem dey take tell di Easter story.