Muhammadu Buhari: Presidency reply Nyesom Wike afta e condemn state pardon for Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame

4 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria presidency say dem no understand why di Rivers state govnor, Nyesom Wike dey criticise di state pardon for former govnors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame.

Garba Shehu, di senior special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media say oga Wike representative bin dey di Council of state meeting wey take di decision but she no tok anytin.

Shehu tok say anytin govnor Wike dey tok afta di decision of di council na "Bolekaja politics".

State pardon for over 150 prisoners

On Thursday di National Council of State meet to discuss issues wey dey affect Nigeria.

Na di first time dem dey meet since August 2020. And president Buhari lead di meeting.

Full details of di outcome of di meeting neva comot, but di council end di meeting wit decision to grant state pardon to some pipo wey dey serve jail term.

Among di 159 beneficiaries of di pardon na former govnors Joshua Dariye of Plateau state and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State.

Di two men bin dey serve jail term for corruption - dis no be di first time di council dey grant pardon to prisoners.

Wetin dem bin charge Dariye and Nyame for?

Wia dis foto come from, Other

E neva clear wetin make di council pardon Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame.

But Nyame wey be 66 years na former govnor of Taraba State from 1999 to 2007. Court sentence am to 12 years in jail for Kuje prison for embezzlement of funds wen e dey office.

For February 2020, di Supreme Court uphold di sentence say make e serve im full prison sentence.

Joshua Dariye na 64 year old former govnor of Plateau state. E serve two terms from 1999 and 2007. Court find am guilty say e tiff N2 billion of public money during im time as govnor.

Dariye bin come dey di National assembly as senator representing Plateau Central wen court sentence am for 2018 to 10 years in prison.

Later for 2021, di Supreme court wey Justice Mary Odili lead render di conviction invalid.

Wike condemn di pardon

Wia dis foto come from, Nyesom Wike Wetin we call dis foto, Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike

Di decision of di council to pardon di govnors no go down well wit govnor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Wike during for meeting wit some politicians for Niger state say pardon for Nyame and Dariye dey "unfortunate and unfair", e follow tok say di move dey "political".

"To tell you di truth, dis APC goment don deceive us wella. Dem select pipo and jail dem afta dia case don reach Supreme Court.

"Den dem go turn around to release dem from prison. Pipo wey dem accuse of corruption…which kain goment be dis?

"Dem want make Dariye come help dia party for Plateau State. Dem want make Nyame come help dem for Taraba State.

"Why dem neva pardon James Ibori for example," Wike ask.

'Bolekaja politics'

Di presidency tok tok pesin Garba Shehu say Rivers state Deputy govnor Dr Ipalibo Banigo represent govnor Wike for di meeting and she no tok anytin.

"Dr Banigo wey join di Council of State meeting virtually switch off her camera so e dey hard to determine weda she dey behind di dark screen or she just waka comot afta she join," e tok.

E follow tok say im no understand how Wike go begin criticise meeting wey dem invite am to and e no gree attend.

"If di govnor no dey happy wit di pardons, e for just send pesin wey for sidon for di meeting and represent am well.

"Im no do like dat. To issue press release afta di meeting na bolekaja politics."

Wetin be National council of state

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Di council of state meeting on Thursday April 14, 2022 for state house Abuja

Di Council of state na meeting of former and current leaders of Nigeria.

Former Head of state late General Murtala Mohammed introduce am during im broadcast for 1975 afta di removal of General Yakubu Gowon.

Dat time, Murtala Muhammed tell Nigerians say im go create three organs of goment wey include di Supreme military council, National council of state, and di Federal Executive Council.

Members of di council of state na: Di President, vice president, all former presidents and all former head of goment, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Senate president, Speaker of di House of Representatives; all di govnors of di states, Attorney-general of di federation.

Di council dey always meet wen dem wan discuss important mata wey dey affect di kontri.