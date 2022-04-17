Warere beach hotel Zanzibar: Zainab Oladehinde sexual assault claim, Zanzibar hotel reply

Wia dis foto come from, @zainabdehinde/ Twitter/ Getty Images

Zanzibar Commission for Tourism dey investigate Zainab Oladehinde sexual assault claim wen she spend vacation inside Warere beach hotel.

Zainab, na Nigerian lady wey become guest of Warere beach hotel in April 2021 to mark her birthday but e become a sad experience, according to her.

For series of Twitter thread Zainab Oladehinde post on Saturday, she tok about di attack wey she experience wen she enta Zanzibar to holiday.

Zanzibar na semi-autonomous territory (wey mean dem get dia own president but dey use Tanzania money) wey dey political union with Tanzania.

And one of dia major source of income na tourism.

Zainab Oladehinde tweet about her Zanzibar hotel experience

Zainab describe her experience as traumatic, as she say she bin need theraaphy afta wetin happun.

She tok say she suppose spend 6 days for di Warere Beach Hotel for Zanzibar wen di incident happun.

According to her thread for Twitter, "Few hours into my sleep (on my birthday), I start to feel starange hand dey touch my breast. Now dis na me wey bin dey sleep naked for my hotel room wey di door bin dey locked, so I bin tink say na dream. Na wetin I tell my self before I sleep back".

She go into detail as to how a few minutes later, di strange man wey enta her room, start ot dey use her hands to please imself, na im she wide her eyes to see weda true-true she dey in danger.

Zainab recount as di strange man wey enta her locked room bin wan climb her before she come like give am say she get HIV as she dey cry, na so di strange man start to dey strangle am, then "as I dey struggle so e no go strangle me, na im e comot di room say e go come back with condom".

Afta dis incident, she come find out say apart from di attempted rape, dem bin steal di $1,100 wey she keep for bag.

Zainab come recall how she run leave her room, to enta di room of one Russian couple wey bin make friends with di day before.

Di male Russian even gree to do video to verify di events.

She tok say, she report di mata to di hotel owner, and even go police station wia dem throw am out say, no body rape am.

Wetin di hotel tok say happun

Wia dis foto come from, Warere Beach

Warere Beach release statement wey them also admit say di mata enta go through di Zanzibar Nungwi police, dem add say di mata bin also pass through di District Commissioners Office, Regional Commissioners Office and di office of di Second Vice President of di goment of Zanzibar, afta which Zainab no gree move di case further.

Warere Beach claim say "di police report bin show say di mata na personal case, and no be say Warere bin dey negligent".

Dem bin add say, "We tell Zainab Oladehinde say di hotel go abide by any damages wey di court system for Zanzibar sama."

Dis na as dem hala on top di negative reviews wey dem don receive by pipo wey neva visit di hotel before.

Wetin di Commission for Tourism tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Zanzibar Tourism

Howeva di Commission for Tourism for Zanzibar don release dia own statement say dem don start to investigate di mata.

Di Commission say "We dey shocked and disappointed to learn about dis mata and dey take di allegation very seriously".

Dem promise say dem go report on di findings of dis investigation as dem condemn any harm or threats to visitors to di "peaceful islands of Zanzibar".

Reactions to Zainab accuse

Following di accuse by Zainab, plenti pipo don dey recount dia experiences for Zanzibar hotels dem.

Some pipo recount dia experiences from oda hotels dem for Zanzibar.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

While odas give advice on wetin to do next time.