Chrisland School: Lagos state shut down institution for investigation into 'sexual act' involving minors

Wia dis foto come from, Chrisland School

Lagos state goment don announce di closure of all Chrisland schools within di state concerning one case involving students of di school wey happun for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For one statement wey di Lagos state Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency (DSVRA) bring out today, dem say di "alleged sexual violence case" wey involve minors - underaged students dey under investigation;

"Di attention of Lagos state goment don dey draw to di alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland School wey happun for Dubai, United Arab Emirates," di statement tok.

E dey important to note say all allegation dey under investigation by di relevant ministries, departments and Agencies, including Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and di Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, while di criminal allegations don dey escalated to di Commissioner of Police." Di statement from DSVA tok.

Wia dis foto come from, DSVRA

Popular Music Artist Manager, Ubi Franklin na im first Tweet about di mata on Sunday, 17 April, 2022 but e bin no mention di name of any school.

Dis Tweet come generate massive reactions from Nigerian Tweeter users wey come make am trend all ova social media.

DSVRA say in view of di allegation, dem dey committed to make sure say adequate medical and pscyho social support dey provided to those involved.

"Dis na to reassure members of di public of di State Goment commitment to safety and child protection, especially to make sure say all child-cantered institutions within di state, formulate and implement policies and systems wey be complaint with di Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection program."

DSVRA also use dis medium to remind di general public of di implications concerning sharing sexual explicit video wey involve children.

"We also use dis medium to remind di general public of di implications pertaining to engage in any visual depiction of sexual explicit involving of a child commit offence and dis dey liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years."

Dis include producing, distributing, receiving, or processing an image of child pornography.

"In di meantime, all Chrisland schools within Lagos state don dey hereby closed pending further investigation."

Meanwhile, one woman wey say she be di mama of di pikin wey dey involve for di mata say dem bin no dey aware of wetin happun until anoda parent wey dia pikin dey go di school call dia attention to di incident.