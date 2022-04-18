Imo state news: Orlu Easter shooting, wetin we sabi about #OrluIsBleeding trend

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Nigeria Army don speak on hash tag #OrluIsBleeding wey trend on social media across Nigeria on Easter day.

Tens of thousands of #OrluIsBleeding posts show disturbing fotos and videos of pipo wey lose dia lives for shoot out.

Howeva, e include unverified posts wey Twitter and oda social media users publish since 17 April, 2022.

Authorities tell BBC Pidgin say na security pipo and 'unknown gunmen' clash on Sunday evening.

Di shooting happun for Orlu area of Imo state Southeast Nigeria and e no dey clear wetin be di number of casualty.

"Security pipo must do dia work to restore peace and confidence of di pipo."

Na wetin Declan Emelumba, wey be commissioner for Information for Imo state tell BBC Pidgin on Monday.

And security pipo bin dey try stop di gunmen from carrying out anoda attack, according to one local tori pesin.

#OrluIsBleeding - Nigeria Army speeak

Di Nigerian army say true-true shooting happun for Orlu.

But Army blame di shooting on members of di Eastern Security Network [ESN].

ESN na di armed group of di banned Indigenous People of Biafra [Ipob].

Onyema Nwachukwu, army tok-tok pesin say sojas kill one Ipob member during di shoot out.

"Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army on Sunday 17 April 2022 kill one member of Ipob."

Nwachukwu add say di brigade also kill members of "Eastern Security Network (ESN) for Ihioma Community Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State."

Di Brigadier General say di army bin dey patrol wen di unknown gunmen dey shoot any how for "Banana Junction to enforce di illegal sit at home order on law abiding citizens."

"As di IPOB/ESN criminals sighting troops, dem begin drive dia blue Toyota Highlander towards Ihioma Community for reinforcement."

E say dem don begin comb di area to track down oda members of di 'unknown gunmen'.

Orlu crisis for Imo State

Imo state don suffer several attack by di unknown gunmen since late 2020 till now.

Orlu na one of di areas wey dem don hit pass.

Di open shooting by di armed men wey don lead to di killing of innocent pipo.

And e also destroy plenty goment properties especially police station.

Dem don also attack different individuals including di govnor Senator Hope Uzodimma im sef.

#OrluIsBleeding - Imo State goment reaction

Imo goment spokespesin Declan Emelumba say di "sojas confront di unknown gunmen in order to restore security to Orlu."

Emelumba wey be Information Commissioner say wetin dem dey try do na to restore order

"Wetin dey happun na di amplification of di assurance of di govnor say security men dey move in to confront those wey dey behind dis unrest." E add.

#OrluIsBleeding trend on social media

Di clash between security pipo and gunmen for Orlu don make #OrluIsBleeding trend for Nigeria Twitter.

Unverified fotos and videos follow for wetin users dey post. And di hash tags don pass 50,000 mentions.

Most of di unverified videos show men in military uniform dey exchange fire wit jaguda pipo wey carry gun.

"Say sojas dey confront gunmen from carrying out dia attack no dey enof to say orlu is bleeding," Emelumba tok.

Wia dis foto come from, IMSG Wetin we call dis foto, Hope Uzodimma, Govnor of Imo state

'Politicians behind attacks for Imo'

Imo state govnor say na politicians dey sponsor di gunmen wey dey cause kasala for di South eastern state.

Govnor Hope Uzodimma for im Easter message say im don beg di gunmen to accept peace but dem no dey gree.

"Di killings for Orlu zone dey more political dan di report of involvement of di Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

"Wetin dey happun na activities of wicked politicians wey dey sponsor di killins of dia fellow brothers," e tok.

Uzodimma say di sponsors of di violence and killings na pipo wey dey try use insecurity to remove am from office "but dem dey waste dia time".

Last attack by unknown gunmen for Imo

Di last attack for di state na for Ihitte Uboma Local government area wia dem kill one official of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec).

One video wey circulate for social media show armed men wey be suspected members of di banned Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) scatter on Inec registration centre.