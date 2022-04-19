Chrisland school girl video, Sylvester Oromoni death and oda school scandals wey rock Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Police and Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency (DSVRA) don begin investigations into one video and wetin dem call alleged sexual violence involving minors wey be students for Chrisland school Lagos.

Dem say di case happun for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Lagos state Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and di Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency dey jojn bodi dey investigate di case.

Lagos state make di announcement on Monday as dem also announce di shutting down of di schools.

As Nigerians dey continue to tok about di mata and wetin happun, we say make we chook eye for inside some of di oda school scandals wey don rock Nigeria.

Scandals wey make pipo vex both on social media and off it.

Wia dis foto come from, SYLVESTER OROMONI

Sylvester Oromoni death

Dis case involve Dowen college wey dey Lagos state for southwest part of di kontri and na one wey really cause outrage across Nigeria afta 12-year-old student Sylvester Oromoni die.

Di boy family accuse fellow students for Dowen College Lagos of bullying dia son.

Im death bin make plenty pipo vex for Nigeria and goment close di school indefinitely.

Sylvester die on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 under circumstances wey no dey clear.

Dowen College for dia own statement say di boy die sake of injury im get wen im dey play ball.

At di time na more than 180,000 pipo sign petition dey demand justice afta di death of Sylvester.

Deeper life school saga

For January last year, di mama of one 11 years old JSS 1 student of di Deeper Life High School for Akwa Ibom state south-south Nigeria take to social media for inside one video wey she allege say senior boys for di Deeper Life High School bin molest am just two months afta im join di school.

Inside video wey Deborah Okezie bin post for Facebook on December 19 she alleges say dem molest her son.

Dis scandal make millions of pipo vex for Nigeria as many also express outrage on social media.

Di School authority of di Deeper life High School, Uyo campus bin immediately suspend di school principal and carry di two students wey allegedly molest di 11 year old to juvenile court.

Throat slashing for El Kanemi college

Dis scandal happun for El Kanemi college for Borno state wey dey northeast Nigeria for January 2022 afta one senior student allegedly use razor blade to slash di throat of one 12-year-old JSS 1 student.

According to Police wey later parade di SS2 student wey do am, dem say di reason e do am na say e send di junior student on errand and e refuse to go na why e call am to one hidden place and wounjure am.

Na pipo find di victim in pool of blood and dem later rush am to hospital wia doctors do battle to save im life.

Di issue make many Nigerians to vex on social media.

According to im mother, di school pay di N2.5 million for Jibrin surgery and Borno state goment later shut down di school sake of wetin happun.

Death inside Federal Goment College Kwali

For August last year, 13-year-old student Nuhu Yahaya die inside FGC Kwali wey dey for Abuja capital of Nigeria and im death spark outrage wey make federal ministry of education to form committee.

According to di school, di JSS 2 student die of malaria on August 9 for Rema clinic wey dey Kwali town while many say na cover up as students see wen one teacher dey flog di student for refusing to submit assignment on time.

Nuhu death make students of di school to carry out protest cause of wetin happun to dia colleague.

Uptil now, ministry of education neva comot to tok on di committee findings or take action on di school or officials.

Wia dis foto come from, Babcock University Wetin we call dis foto, Babcock University

Babcock sex video

For November 2019, University of Babcock expel di girl inside one sex video wey go viral ontop social media across Nigeria.

Inside statement, di tok-tok pesin for di school Joshua Suleiman say di incident happun since April dat year outside di school compound.

“Di boy inside di video chop expulsion for February afta investigate show say im get hand inside some wuru-wuru behaviour wey di school no dey tolerate.

Im girlfriend inside di video before e go viral na third year student of Accounting for di university, afta we chook eye, dem expel her as she break di University rules and regulations. Na for one hospital outside di school wia di boy bin dey collect treatment and rehabilitation for some tins e dey addicted to na im di tin happun." Na so di statement tok.

Meanwhile Nigerians really chook mouth ontop di mata since wen di video go viral, some condemn wetin di university do to expel di girl.

Hassan Gwarzo sodomy scandal

Even though dis one happun for 2015, na one of di biggest school scandals wey spark outrage because say di school Hassan Gwarzo Secondary school wey dey for Kano state na one of di most popular for northern Nigeria.

Mother of one student call tori pipo to tok about how senior students bin dey sexually molest her 12 year old pikin wey just start wey make am sick and dey hospital at di time.

As media reports start to fly around, Kano state goment decide to shut down di school to allow investigation into di mata.

Di scandal make many parents to comot dia children from di school and cause plenty discussion on children safety for school

Nigeria Police later charge di school proprietor and three odas to court over di mata.

Parents, teachers, and authorities get roles to play to stop violence - Expert

Mallam Shehu Yau don spend 14 years as a teacher and guidance and counselling official for Goment Secondary School Gido for Kano.

E tell BBC Pidgin say parents, teachers, and school authorities get roles to play to solve some of di tins wey dey happun for our schools.

According to di teacher, di biggest mistake wey school authorities dey do most times na say dem no dey chook eye wella on time until it is too late.

“School authority suppose get eagle eye dey check and see wetin dey happun at all times, dat go dey solve some of dis issues but most time na until something bad happun na im dem dey know wey dey very bad.”

For parents side, Mallam Shehu say unlike before, nowadays, parents dey give dia children too much access to feems, gadgets and social media wey dey impact dia minds.

“For example few years ago I catch one student wey bring phone come school come dey show im friends some indecent films inside and wen we invite di father e show shock but say e dey aware say di boy get phone.”