Tiémoko Koné and Patrick Achi: Ivory Coast new Vice President, Prime Minister profile

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Alassanne Ouattara address Congress today where im announce di appointment of Tiémoko Meyliet Koné and Patrick Achi

Tiémoko Meyliet Koné and Patrick Achi become Ivory Coast Vice President and Prime Minister on Tuesday.

President Alassanne Ouattara announce Koné selection and Achi re-appointment wen e visit parliament.

Ouattara bin address di Parliament and di Senate for di administrative capital Yamoussoukro on 19 April.

Who be Tiémoko Meyliet Koné?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tiémoko Meyliet Koné bin dey head di Central Bank of West African States before im appointment as vice president of Ivory Coast

Tiémoko Meyliet Koné na di govnor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), before im appointment.

Koné bin head di Central Bank since 2011 and President Ouattara describe am as brilliant economist.

Tiémoko Meyliet Koné be originally from Tafiré (northern Ivorian) and of di Sénoufo ethnic group.

E be economist by training, he dey married and be papa of five children.

Koné no be new comer to public service as e serve as Chief of Staff to di Prime Minister of Ivory Coast wit di rank of Minister from 2007 to 2010.

E serve as Minister of Construction, Urban Planning and Housing in 2010.

Den since December 2010, e work as Special Adviser to di President of the Republic, in charge of Economic and Monetary Affairs.

Patrick Achi profile

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Patrick Achi papa na Ivorian and im mama na French

Patrick Achi bin resign as di prime minister of Ivory Coast on Wednesday 13 April, 2022.

And President Ouattara re-appoint am as prime minister on Tuesday 19 April, just days apart.

Di 66-year-old man appointment come as a surprise sake of say oda names bin dey on di list.

Na wen Hamed Bakayoko die for March 2021 Achi first become prime minister of Ivory Coast.

Dem born Achi for Paris to an Ivory Coast papa and mama wey be French.

Achi long ministerial career na from 2000 wen im be minister of Economic Infrastructure and goment tok tok pesin wen Laurent Gbagbo be president.