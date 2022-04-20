Osarimen Joshua: 'I no get any regret say I be like dis, my mama and my girlfriend like me like dat" Physically-challenged artist

"I no get any regret say I be like dis becos I don already accept life as e be. I no fit change wetin God don do. E do me like dis and I accept am. Maybe if to say I no be like dis, I for no sabi draw, and as far as my mum and my girlfriend like me like dis, who I be to say no. I like myself di way I be."

Dis na wetin physically-challenged talented creative artist Osarimen Akugbe Joshua tok as e yarn wit BBC Pidgin about im creativity and how im take start.

E tok say wen im ask im mama, she tell am say na naso dem born am and na why she name am Osarimen wey mean Na God Give Me.

Di artist wey start to dey draw since 2015 tok say im best work na Davido and na sake of im love for di musician and im music.

"I use my soul and passion take draw Davido sake of say na pesin wey I like well well," im tok.

Joshua wey hail from Benin, Edo State for south-south Nigeria say im don draw more dan 1,000 portraits since im don dey draw.

How di journey take start

Di talented artist tok say im drawing start wit cartoon characters like Ben 10, Superman and Tom and Jerry wen im dey small.

"Dis my condition no stop me from drawing o. Even wen some pipo see me see my work and I tell dem say I be artist, dem go dey doubt, dem go say how you take dey do dis tin wey you dey do. I dey tell dem say dis tin e be like sleeping.

"As in dey very easy for me, e be like say I dey play. I dey draw right from small pikin," Joshua tok

E yarn BBC Pidgin say afta im fali to write im senior WAEC sake of some incidents wey happun to am including losing im papa, im decide to go into art professionally.

Joshua tok say pipo dey patronise am afta dem see portraits wey im draw as gifts for oda pipo.

Di artist tok say e dey take am one day or more to draw. E add say e depend on how di picture take be sake of say some dey very complicated and need more details.

Joshua tok say im first work as a professional artist na di one wey im draw for im cousin and di client like am no be small.

"I draw her boyfriend. E resemble am well well. She like di work. I even waybill am from here to Asaba," di artist tok.

E say di first drawing wey im draw wey make am believe say na dis work im go take chop na wen im draw one oyinbo man and one small girl wey wear native for 2016.

Challenges Joshua dey face

Joshua tok say im get plenti challenges for dis work but im major challenge na transportation sake of im condition.

E tok say e dey find am difficult to get vehicle to where e dey frame di portraits afta e finish drawing dem.