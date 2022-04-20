Rita Dominic: Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic traditional marriage- See fotos of how celebs turn up

Nollywood stars, friends and family turn up in style for di traditional marriage of actress Rita Dominic and media entrepreneur, Fidelis Anosike.

Di traditional marriage rites take place for Rita Dominic home town, Aboh Mbaise, Imo State, South-East Nigeria.

Popular Nollywood actress like; Ini Edo, Chioma Akpotha, Joke Silver, Chidi Mokeme, Uche Jumbo and many more odas show face to celebrate with Rita Dominic.

Here na fotos of how celebs turn up in style to grace di occasion;

Recently, oda Nollywood actress and actor don also marry aside from Rita Dominic.

For December, 2021 Nigerian Actor Lateef Adedimeji wed im colleague for di movie industry actress Adebimpe Oyebade.

Also, Nigerian actor Stan Nze, marry im fellow actor Blessing Jessica Obasi for October, 2021

Who be Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic na multiple award-winning actress, producer, and Co-Founder of di Audrey Silva Company.

She di youngest of four children, and dem born Rita into di Royal Waturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise, according to IMDB biography of Rita Dominic,

Rita start to dey act for local television dramas for di age of 5 and graduate from di University of Port Harcourt with BA in Theatre Arts (Acting) before she join di Nigerian film industry for 1998.

Since then, she don dey known for her ability to act different characters and continues to receive critical praise for her portrayal of iconic roles.

Rita Dominic don act for plenti Nollywood films and don get plenti Awards and Nominations for her acting.

Fidelis Anosike Biography

Fidelis Anosike na di owner and publisher of Daily Times Newspaper, one of Nigeria popular local newspaper

Im acquire di Newspaper for 2007 under di Folio Communications afta goment bin close di newspaper former ownership down sake of some gbese.

Fidelis start Folio Communications at di age of 24 afta im graduate from University of Benin wia he study Creative Arts

Im be di Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Folio Communications Limited before e announce im resignation from di Company board for June dis year to make Mr. Aliu Akoshile di new Chairman of di company.

He say Folio Communications Limited na conglomerate, wey im found at a very young age.

'' I dey very proud of wetin we dey able to achieve which suppose be inspiration for young pipo," he tok wen e announce im resignation.

Oda companies unda di Folio Communications conglomerate na: Folio Nigeria powered by CNN, di Daily Times Nigeria, Miss Nigeria, 1st October, Times Multimedia and Creative Africa Xchange (CAX).