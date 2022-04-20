APC 100million form: Nigeria ruling party put N100m price for presidential form

Money wey pesin fit use build at least three houses inside modern day Nigeria na im APC set as fee to buy presidential form for 2023 election primaries.

Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress [APC] National Executive Committee [NEC] set di N100,000,000 fee on Tuesday afta dia meeting.

E dey unlike di main opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) wey dey sell dia presidential form for N40 million naira.

E cause reaction among many Nigerians wey feel say di price too cost and e also make election dey expensive.

APC NEC meeting hold for Abuja and na president Muhammadu Buhari chair di gathering.

Di hisgest decision making organ of Nigeria ruling party reach agreement on different issues especially as e concern di 2023 general elections.

Part of di outcome of di meeting na di time table for di activities wey go lead to di "special convention of di party".

Then dem discuss di price of interest and nomination forms for all elective positions for di elections.

APC 2023 election timetable

Di APC say dem go begin sell nomination and expression of interest forms for various elective offices from Saturday April 23, 2022.

Dis na according to document wey Sulaiman Arugungu, di National organizing secretary of di bring out.

"In accordance wit di provision of di Electoral Act and di timetable of di Independent national electoral commission (Inec) APC hereby release timetable.

"And schedule of activities for di conduct of di 2023 general elections," Argungu tok.

APC say di primary election for governorship position go hold on 18 May, 2022.

While state houses of assembly go hold on 20 May, 2022.

Di ruling party house of representatives primary go hold for 22 May and 24 May for Senate primary.

Di party go end di process on 30 May wen dem go hold convention for presidential primaries.

APC nomination form price list

House of Assembly - N2 million

House of Reps - N10 Million

Senate - N20 million

Governorship - N50 million

Presidential - N100 million

"Forms for female aspirants and pipo wey dey live wit disability na free." APC add.

"Youth wey dey age 25 - 40 years get 50% discount to buy di nomination forms," Argungu tok.

APC NEC meeting today, di oda mata dem discuss

Di Nec meeting na di first wey di APC hold afta Abdulahi Adamu become national chairman.

Di Nec meeting na di first wey di APC hold afta Abdulahi Adamu become national chairman.

APC bin elect new party executives from dia National Convention wey dem hold for 26 March.

Di meeting last up to four hours and leaders of di party attend di meeting.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, di party national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu dey among di leaders wey attend meeting.

Some of di oda decision wey di party reach for di meeting na;

Di party agree to use indirect mode of primary to choose dia presidential candidate.

Warn say some govnors dey work to scatter di party

Transfer power to di National Working Committee (NWC).

Di NWC go run di party for 90 days.

Make all party members end factions for different states.

Wetin be indirect primary

Di new Electoral act for Nigeria wey president Muhammadu Buhari recently sign give political parties three ways to select dia candidates for any election.

Dem be direct primary, indirect primary or consensus candidate.

Ahead of di 2023 general elections di ruling APC choose to use di indirect primaries.

Di Indirect primaries na use of delegates to select candidate for election. Wetin dis one mean be say na only delegates from each state go vote who go be APC presidential candidate.

Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, Orji Uzor Kalu, Rotimi Amaechi and Yahaya Bello don already indicate interest to contest di presidential election under APC.