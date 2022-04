Osimhen, Pochettino, Conte, Kounde, Satriano, Paqueta plus all latest transfer news

24 minutes wey don pass

Paris St-Germain dey set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino and dem plan to replace am wit Tottenham boss Antonio Conte. (Le Parisien via GFFN)

Chelsea fit revisit dia earlier move for Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde, 23, in di summer afta confirmation comot say Antonio Rudiger go leave di club. (Football London)

Arsenal don take steps to sign Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport via HITC)

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, don refuse to commit im future to City beyond di end of dis season. (Guardian)

Arsenal believe dem fit complete summer deal for di Brazil international. (Mail)

Chelsea and Tottenham dey monitor Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano, 21. Di Uruguayan currently dey on loan for French club Brest. (Mirror).

Newcastle-linked Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, don tell im current club Lyon say im go make decision on im future at di end of di season. (Evening Chronicle)

Leeds don send scouts to watch Cologne German centre-back Timo Hubers, 25. (Football Insider)

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane don emerge as surprise candidate for di vacant manager position for Hibernian. (Times)

Roma don join di race for Juventus and Argentina forward Paolo Dybala, 28. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Real Betis dey try to sign Real Madrid and Spain playmaker Isco, 30. (Marca)