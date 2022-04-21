Osinachi Nwachukwu: IGP tok wen dem go charge Osinachi's husband, Peter Nwachukwu to court over singer's death

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Nwachukwu/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Late gospel singer, Osinachi wit her husband, Peter Nwachukwu

Nigeria police don tok wen dem go charge late Osinachi husband to court.

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba na im announce dis on Wednesday 20th April, 2022 during di visit of di Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Kedem Tallen to im office.

Oga Alkali say considering di sensitive nature of di case, and di need to get justice, and quickly, di command don approach di National Hospital, Abuja, for post-mortem examinations on di deceased to know di cause of death and dem go charge her husband to court as soon as dem find out say e dey responsible for her death.

Also during di visit, di Minister discuss amongst oda tins di plight of women inside Nigeria, particularly in relation to gender and domestic-based violence.

She point out di recent case of di famous gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, wey her untimely death allegedly for di hands of her husband on 8th April, 2022 don cause public outcry.

Some members of di late singer family wey follow di Minister go dis visit, dey interested to know di effort police don put in place to make sure say swift justice happun for dis mata.

As di Inspector-General of Police, dey react, e note say di untimely death dey heart-breaking particularly as information from sources close to di family and independent witnesses finger her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, as pesin wey dey allegedly responsible for her death.

E tok say di FCT Command of di Nigeria Police Force, wey dey under di jurisdiction wia di incident happun, arrest di husband of late Osinachi for about 5pm on Sunday 10th April, 2022 for dia residence inside Lugbe, Abuja.

Di suspect currently dey for detention for di FCT Police Command even as investigations still dey go on.

Oga for Police stress say di alleged act dey condemnable for all ramifications as e dey both illegal and immoral for one human to take di life of anoda in any manner contrary to di provisions of di aw.