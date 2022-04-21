'A great sense of humour': But wetin dey make di Queen laugh?

Di Queen sense of humour na important part of her character

So much solemnity and seriousness na im don dey for di Queen life - but as she reach her 96th birthday, wetin pipo don often overlook na her sense of humour.

"Laughing tins off don be one important survival technique," royal historian Robert Lacey tok.

Di Queen well-developed "sense of di absurd" don be important private outlet from a highly choreographed public life, wia she often get to remain straight-faced, e tok.

"She truly dey take her job seriously - but for di same time, e no dey stop her from having a sense of di ridiculous," oga Lacey tok.

Di Duke of Sussex, afta last week flying visit to di UK, singled out im grand mother "great sense of humour" as her best quality.

Good mimic

Historian and author Sir Anthony Seldon say: "One defining characteristic be say she no dey take hersef too seriously. Dis really contribute to di success of her reign."

E say di Queen no get none any of di "self-obsession" wey im call di "disease of di age".

"There is a lack of pomposity, a certain irreverence," e tok. "She dey able to laugh off misfortune and keep going."

For private, di Queen get very good mimic, according to Mr Lacey, one historical consultant on Netflix series The Crown.

She do one particularly good impression of di former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin, Karen Dolby wey be author of the Wicked Wit of Queen Elizabeth II tok.

And she imitates oda politicians, clerics and TV characters.

Mr Lacey describe di Queen humour as often "self-deprecating and mildly making fun of hersef".

E give di example of one politician wey experience di embarrassment of dia mobile phone going off during one private conversation with di Queen.

Afta di phone dey switched off, di Queen tok say: "I hope no be someone important."

Dry wit

Ms Dolby particularly like di story of di Queen accidentally meeting some American tourists during one rainy walk with one protection officer near her home for Balmoral.

Not recognising di wrapped-up figure, the tourists ask if she don ever meet di Queen.

"No, but e get," she reply, pointing to di protection officer beside her.

Wia dis foto come from, Max Mumby/Indigo Wetin we call dis foto, Report say di Queen na very good mimic

On anoda private trip, shopping in Norfolk, one shop assistant tell her say: "You look just like di Queen."

To which dem say di Queen reply: "How reassuring."

Different versions of dis stories na im dey - but dey all share one dry, understated quality and something of cryptic edge.

Who dares, Windsor

Humour na also one useful way of breaking di ice and defusing tension wen pipo dey nervous around her.

"She dey quick to see wen pipo no deyat ease," Sir Anthony tok.

"Di ability to dey entertained and to see di funny side of life help to keep her in contact with pipo."

Di Queen don meet many comedians, including Tommy Cooper, wey Ms Dolby recall say e once ask di Queen if she like football.

Wen she admit say she no dey particularly interested, e reply say: "In dat case, I fit get your FA Cup final tickets?"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Laughter na one important relief from stressful situations

In terms of TV comedy preferences, dem say di Kumars for No. 42 na di royal favourite.

Dad's Army, Last of di Summer Wine and di late radio broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan also dey among wetin dem mentioned, choices wey dey comfortable as old cardigan.

Shared relief

Di Queen don spend her life under scrutiny, di constant focus of attention for high-profile ceremonies.

For such stressful situations laughter na hugely important response, according to Audrey Tang, of di British Psychological Society.

"Na dat gesture of shared relief," she tok.

Wia dis foto come from, PHIL NOBLE Wetin we call dis foto, "Make we no take oursef too seriously," di Queen tok for one Christmas message

E dey make pipo feel physically beta to laugh and release tension, di psychologist tok.

Na also "bonding experience" and dem say di Queen and Prince Philip bin share great ability to laugh togeda.

But e fit get complicated.

Laughing privately afta event dey fine - but everyone must don suffer dat terrible feeling of a fit of di giggles for di wrong time.

Such "out of place emotions" fit be natural and involuntary response to feeling overload or wanting to relieve di stress of a moment, Dr Tang tok.

Ms Dolby describe wen e be like say di Queen dey try to fight di laughter for one formal signing ceremony, afta Canadian prime minister Jean Chretien snap off di top of im pen and then audibly swear.

Wia dis foto come from, Chris Young / PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Camera snap di Queen as she dey laugh during one incident cause by a swarm of bees

"She like di absurd - and wen tins go wrong, she dey more likely to dey amused than vex" Sir Anthony tok.

Photographer Chris Young capture di Queen dey laugh wen swarm of bees disturb one military review for Windsor Castle, for 2003.

"I recognise say dis naa human moment," Mr Young tok.

"She dey giggling like one little girl."

Camera don also film di Prince of Wales and di Duchess of Cornwall trying hard not to laugh for one throat-singing performance for Canada.

For her 1991 Christmas message, di Queen give her own thoughts.

"Let us not take oursef too seriously," she tok.