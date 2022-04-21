Sexual Assault: Man pour hot candle wax inside teenage girl private part, get judgement

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

White garment church pastor wey pour hot candle wax inside di private part of one teenager don collect punishment from court of law.

Court sentence Mishack Aguebere on Thursday to two years imprisonment, afta dem find am guilty of sexual assault and child abuse.

Na di Magistrate court for Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital for South south Nigeria sentence di man.

Di 13 year-old girl wey be di victim dey bin dey under di care of Aguebere.

Police bin charge Aguebere under section 222 of di criminal code of Rivers State Nigeria 1999.

Dem accuse say e sexually assault di teenager wey be im wife niece.

Di girl dey live wit dem inside di white garment church for Rumuomasi area of Port Harcourt.

'Pastor tear di girl hymen'

Chief Magistrate Felicitas Amanze wey deliver di judgement say di teenage girl get forceful tear of her hymen.

Di court lament di frequent cases of child abuse and rape for Nigeria.

"Medical report show say wetin di pastor do di victim make di teenage girl get forceful tear of her hymen and oda medical condition wey police tender for court."

Amanze say wetin di pastor do di 13 year old don leave di teenager "psychological traumatized".

Cases of child abuse and defilement for Nigeria

Dis no be di first time wey dis kain sexual assault and child abuse dey happun for Nigeria.

Several cases don dey wey old pipo, guardians or care givers dey abuse females and children wey dey dia care.

For March 2022 Nigeria police arrest one pastor wey dey lead one Pentecostal church on charge of alleged sodomy - wey mean say e dey involve for anal sex - wit three brothers.

Di suspect dey lead one church for Ajegunle area of Lagos state, Southwest Nigeria.

Di three brothers wey dem allege say di pastor rape be im church members and dem dey di age 15, 18 and 20 years.

For December, 2021 one Nigerian medical doctor for Delta State chop accusation say im defile one 15 years old girl wey be im maid.

Di founder of Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation, Harrison Gwamnishu, say one anonymous caller bin lodge di complaint for im foundation.

Gwamnishu allege say before di medical doctor defile di girl, im be tell am say he bin wan check whether she be virgin.

These na some of di plenty cases wey dey happun for Nigeria.