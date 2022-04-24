How Husband allegedly kill wife remove her intestine for Plateau State

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, 25-year-old mercy cry for epp but no get one till morning

32-year-old miner don allegedly kill im wife, Mercy Samuel for Jos, Plateau state wey dey north-central Nigeria.

Di Plateau state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Rebecca Sambo wey confam di incident to BBC Pidgin say Mercy dey live wit her husband along Vom road for Jos South local government area of Plateau State wen di incident happun.

She explain give say Mercy husband allegedly tear open her bele on di night of 17 April, 2022 around 02:00 WAT and den remove her intestine.

Dem rush Mercy wey be 25-years-old and mother of two to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos wia dem do her operation on Wednesday wia she die.

Di Plateau State Police Command say dem dey aware of di mata but dem dey wait for official complaint to fit investigate di case.

Dem don deposit Mercy bodi for mortuary and im husband sef don run comot for di area.

Cases of gender based violence wey target women still dey fresh on di minds of Nigerians, especially wit di death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu wey die on 9 April 2022 on allegations of domestic abuse by her husband.

Recently, one new report by Spotlight Initiative, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Equality Now state say Africa dey make progress in addressing and preventing gender-based violence (GBV), including female genital mutilation (FGM).

Dis report cover only Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

On Thursday, one magistrate court for Port Harcourt sentence Mishack Aguebere to two years imprisonment, afta dem find am guilty of sexual assault and child abuse.

Wetin Really Happun to Mercy?

Mercy and her husband don marry reach nine years and dem get two pikin.

According to her broda, Kim Dung, im sister don dey chop beating for Samuel hand. Im claim.

E say around 2:am for morning, compound pipo hear Mercy scream but dem no know wetin happun.

In di morning wen dem go her room to check on her, dem see her wit her intestine for her hand. Dem come rush her go Bingham University Teaching Hospital afta two hospitals reject her.

"For Bingham dem operate her and keep her for ICU and I beg dem make I go see and pray for her," Dung tell BBC Pidgin.

"Wen she wake up, she begin call my name Kim Kim and so di nurses come call me and I run go di ICU.

"She come tell me say her husband [allegedly] stab her and den go her box go collect her business moni and her phone run away, come live her to die.

"She ask me say Kim pray for me and wen I lead her to Christ, I den pray for her and tell her to forgive her husband"

But few hours afta Mercy regain consciousness she come die.

'We Go ensure di Family get Justice'

Di Plateau state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Rebecca Sambo don assure di family of Mercy say di Plateau State goment go do everything possible to ensure say dem get justice.

Madam Sambo say dem don get report of gender based violence for di state but dis particular incident shock her.

She say she don reach out to di two families and even report di mata to di commissioner in charge of security.

But her worry be say, police neva take serious action as she want dem to look for Mercy husband and find am out immediately.