APC, PDP, oda political parties cost of nomination forms for Nigeria 2023 election and how pipo see am

Di 100 million naira price for di presidential party form of Nigeria ruling party, still dey make many pipo tok.

Na on Tuesday di All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) announce di N100,000,000 naira fee afta dia meeting for Abuja.

Wit 18 registered political parties for di kontri, dis na di highest amount wey any party go put to buy presidential form since di return to democracy for 1999.

Out of di 18 registered political parties, na only APC and PDP don control power for di centre.

Ova seven aspirants don declare dia interest to run for di highest office for di land for APC wen President Muhammadu Buhari term for office end.

Di party nomination form tori don make many Nigerians hala say di price too cost and e also make election dey expensive.

Senator Shehu Sani say, "di kontri don turn to casino - from now, na premium political lottery ticket."

However, dis same presidential expression of interest and nomination form for APC na free for women and pipo wit disabilities. While youths need to pay half di price.

Nigeria general election go happun for 2023, according to di Independent Electoral Commission.

So how much oda political parties dey sell dia own form?

Dis na wetin we find out.

APC nomination form price list

House of Assembly - N2 million

House of Reps - N10 Million

Senate - N20 million

Governorship - N50 million

Presidential - N100 million

"Forms for female aspirants and pipo wey dey live wit disability na free." APC add.

"Youth wey dey age 25 - 40 years get 50% discount to buy di nomination forms," Argungu tok.

PDP nomination form price list

House of Assembly - N600,000

House of Reps - N2,5M

Senate - N3,5M

Governorship - N21M

Presidential - N40M

NNPP nomination form price list

House of Reps - N1.2M

Senate - N3M

Governorship - N11M

Presidential- N30M

YPP nomination form price list

State House - N400,000

House of Rep - N2m

Senate- N3m

Presidential - N20m

Governorship - N10m

50% discount for di Youths.

SDP nomination form price list

State House - N500,000

House of Rep - N1.7m

Senate- N3m

Governorship - N16m

Presidential - N35m

AAC nomination form price list

Di party tell BBC say forms for all elective position for di party na free. Dem say di only tin wey pesin go pay na just membership fee and small donations if dem want.

Young politician say high prices for forms na discouragement for dem

Wia dis foto come from, Mahmud Bawa Mansur Wetin we call dis foto, Mahmud Bawa Mansur na young politician wey dey Kaduna for northwest Nigeria

Mahmud Bawa Mansur na young politician wey dey Kaduna for northwest Nigeria and e tell BBC Pidgin say political parties suppose make di forms affordable so dat young pipo fit aspire to elective positions for Nigeria.

Mahmud wey contest for State House of Assembly for previous election say na young pipo full Nigeria and di older generation of politicians suppose dey make tins easier for dem.

"Young politicians like me plenty wey wan contribute dia quota to di development of di kontri, but di prices of forms na set back. Parties suppose make am easier for us."

'Dem dey sell political leadership for Nigeria to di highest bidder' - Analysis

Ayodele Adio, political and communication strategist

Di beauty of democracy or in fact democratic society na say everybody dey equal in respective of dia social status tribe or religious beliefs.

And so, wen one political party for democratic society decide to peg dia nomination form or price am beyond di means of ova 95% of dia members, wetin dem dey practice dia you no fit describe am as democracy.

In fact, na to describe am as capture by di political elite because na through political parties dem dey form goments.

And so wen you get political elites wen dey use financial limitations to shut out majority of Nigerians wey dey aspire for office, wetin go happun na say you go shrink di amount of pipo wey get access to political leadership for di kontri.

And by dat, we dey shut out a great deal of Nigerians from access to quality leadership. Dem dey sell political leadership for Nigeria to di highest bidder.

Anoda problem I notice na pipo wey dey make silly argument na say dem dey use high nomination form money to organize political party convention and to organize di primaries of di political party.

E no make sense, because political parties suppose dey funded by individual contribution of members of dat political party through monthly, quarterly or yearly dues.

And so for instance, di due of di political party fit be 200 naira per month or 5000 naira per month or 20,000 per year for instance.

For democracy to work, e mean say di son of a carpenter suppose get equal access like a son of a politician or a son of business leader.