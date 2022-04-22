Mwai Kibaki: Kenya first opposition president die at di age of 90

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, E dey victorious for di 2002 and 2007 elections, both of dem result in violence

Kenya former president, Mwai Kibaki, don die at di age of 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta don announce.

E be di first leader wey no come from di Kenya African National Union (Kanu), wey don rule for 40 years afta independence, and bin dey in power from 2002 to 2013.

Im 2007 re-election spark nationwide violence and lead to 1,200 deaths.

"Mwai Kibaki earn di ogbonge respect and affection of di pipo of di nation," President Kenyatta tok.