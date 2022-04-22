Imo state: Alleged Ipob bomb maker for Imo arrest - See wetin police discover

Nigeria Police don arrest one man wey dem claim say get ogbonge links to di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob).

Di police for Imo state for Nigeria southeast parade di 50-year-old say e dey allegedly make bomb for Ipob to carry out attack on police stations and goment properties.

Police also alleged say di man dey work wit members of Eastern Security Network (ESN), wey dem calim say be di armed group of Ipob.

"Investigation still dey go on and di suspect don make better statement including naming members of im gang," Imo police tok-tok pesin, Michael Abattam tok.

How police take arrest di alleged bomb maker

Police say na on Wednesday dem carry out di operation wey lead to di arrest of di 50 year old man.

Abattam for statement wey e release on Friday say officers catch di suspect as dem go raid one Ipob camp for Uba Umuaka for Njaba Local government area of di state.

E say di raid na based on "credible infomate" wey pesin give dem.

"In di course of di raid, di man chop arrest.

"As we question am for dia, di suspect gree say im dey manufacture most of di Improvised Explosive Devices wey Ipob dey use attack police stations for di state and outside di state," di police spokesperson tok.

Wetin police discover for di camp

Wia dis foto come from, Imo Police Wetin we call dis foto, Imo state police parade Simeon Onigbo, di alleged bomb maker for IPOB

Di Imo state police command say di Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) don take over di investigation of di matter.

Michael Abattam say wetin EOD dey do na to recover di bombs dem, "do technical analysis and detonate di millimetres".

However some of di tins police say dem recover for di Uba Umuaka village na;

One already prepared Improvised Explosive Devices

Fifty-eight pieces of Cannon Steel Pipe

Two Chisels

One Monday Hammer

One and a half bag of Potassium Nitrate

Thirty Pounds Weight of Sulphur

Forty Pounds Weight of dry Sand

Fifty-eighth bags of Red Sand

Thirty Pounds Weight of Gun Powder

Half Bag of Charcoal

Thirty Electronic Motorcycle Batteries and

Seven Lengths of Forty meters Iron Rod.

Last security operation for Imo state

Di police raid of Uba Umuaka for Njaba Local government area na di second major security operation for Imo state under one week.

#OrluIsBleeding begin trend on Monday wen Christians dey celebrate dis year Easter celebration.

Tens of thousands of #OrluIsBleeding posts show disturbing fotos and videos of pipo wey lose dia lives for shoot out.

Na later pipo discover say di shoot out na between 'unknown gunmen' and army pipo for Orlu.

Onyema Nwachukwu, army tok-tok pesin say sojas kill one Ipob member during di shoot out.

"Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army on Sunday 17 April 2022 kill one member of Ipob."

Nwachukwu add say di brigade also kill members of "Eastern Security Network (ESN) for Ihioma Community Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State."

Di Brigadier General say di army bin dey patrol wen di unknown gunmen dey shoot any how for "Banana Junction to enforce di illegal sit at home order on law abiding citizens."

Ipob attack for southeast Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria goment don ban Ipob afta dem declare dem as terrorist group sake of di activities of di gunmen wey dey worry di area.

Di group wey many dey call 'unknown gunmen' don cause plenty kasala for di southeast region - especially between late 2020 and through out 2021. Dem don continue dia attacks for 2022.

Di group dey agitate for separation from di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For November 2021 dem bin give warning say di governorship election for Anambra state no go hold. Nigerian goment need to deploy heavy security to di state to fit guarantee safety of voters before Inec fit hold dat election.

Nigeria dey into major election for 2023 and di group from di video say dem no want election.

Governors and leaders of di region bin don do several meetings to end di activities of di gunmen. Dem bin also launch 'Ebubeagu' wey be di region security outfit - but nothing don change. Di gunmen still dey carry out attacks for some parts of Southeast.

Amnesty for Ipob members

Wia dis foto come from, Charles Soludo

On 5 April, 2022 Anambra state govnor Charles Soludo offer amnesty to jaguda pipo wey dey worry di state.

Prof Soludo extend hand of peace to armed pipo say make dem trust im goment, lay down dia arms and stop di attacks and killings for di state.

E make di plea afta one day prayer wey e hold as part of ways to end di violence and weekly sit at home for Anambra state.

"Make una give us una guns and trust us to help una forge a meaningful life," oga Soludo tok.

Since di Anambra state govnor make di offer we neva see or gear any Ipob member don come out to denounce di group.

On Thursday Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari hold di security council of dis year wit all di security oga dem.