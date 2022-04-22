Sheila Lumumba: Justice for Sheila trend after murder of Lesbian

Wia dis foto come from, Sheila Lumumba/Facebook

Di hashtag #JusticeForSheila dey trend for Kenya afta di recent murder of one non-binary lesbian for di kontri.

According to LGBTQ organisations, dem discover Sheila Lumumba' body several days ago. Believe also dey say dem rape her before she die.

Di incident reportedly happun for Karatina, Nyeri County and police never make any arrests yet.

Members of di LGBTQ community and human rights organisations - wey include Kenya's Inend and Amnesty International - don condem di murder and call on authorities to investigate.

According to Kenya National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC), Sheila case no be isolated one as di group don document increasing incidents of violence against members of di LGBTQ community, especially during di Covid-19 pandemic.

For 2021 di hashtags #JusticeForErica and #JusticeForJoash bin trend following di murder of trans-woman activist Erica Chandra and LGBTQ activist Joash Mosoti:

Gay sex like for many kontris for Africa dey criminalised for Kenya, and dey punishable with 14 years' imprisonment. Members of di kontri LGBTQ community dey routinely face discrimination and stigma.