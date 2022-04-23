Chrisland school girl video: Lagos state goment order re-opening of institution dem shut to investigate alleged sexual misconduct of some students

Wia dis foto come from, Chrisland School

Lagos State Ministry of Education don direct say make all Chrisland Schools dem shut for alleged misconduct of some students for Dubai dey reopened from Monday, April 25th, 2022.

Di directive dem say follow di review of di ongoing administrative investigation into di incident wey happun.

Dis na as Lagos state authorities including di Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and di Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency bin order investigation into di case involving students of Chrisland school wey happun for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Lagos state make di announcement on Monday as dem also announce di shutting down of di schools.

For statement wey di Lagos state Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency (DSVRA) bin bring out, dem say di "alleged sexual violence case" wey involve minors - underaged students dey under investigation while di criminal allegations don dey escalated to di Commissioner of Police

Speaking on di decision to re-open, Lagos state add say na to ensure say students no dey denied access to learning wen di new term begin on Monday, 25th April, 2022.

Di State goment add say dem bin shut di schools for di safety of students and di staff and to ensure proper investigation of di incident.

Di statement add say di Ministry of Education and oda relevant agencies of di State, in conjunction with di school Parent Teachers Association, go work on providing psychosocial support for di students.

As dem go also carry out extensive assessment of di school procedure, especially on external trips and excursions to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

Di Ministry also say dem go launch di reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across di State within di next one month.