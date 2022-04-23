Egbema explosion: Fear dey say many don die afta 'illegal oil bunkering site' for Imo State explode

Karina Igonikon

BBC News Pidgin, Port Harcourt

one hour wey don pass

Many dey feared dead after one alleged illegal refinery explode for Abaezi forest for Ohaji-Egbema local goment area of Imo State wey dey southeast Nigeria.

Tori be say about six vehicles burn down for di community wey get boundary with Rivers State as e send residents into panic.

Pictures from di scene show many dead for di scene of di explosion as security agencies also dey ground dey investigate wetin happen.

One eyewitness Eze Ikedi wey see how e happen tell local tori pipo Daily Post say di disaster happen late Friday night around 11 pm.

E say pipo for di area wake up to see di huge flames for di Abaezi forest.

"Di fire even enter di bush. We see pipo wey dey inside but we no see anybody dey come out.

"Pipo bin dey fear to go close to di place but later when pipo try reach, dem see say over hundred pesins don burn and over one hundred and fifty odas sustain serious burns wey dem rush into di villages for treatment but di village health centre reject some of dem." E tok.

Imo State goment declare 'illegal kpofire' site operator wanted

Imo State Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Opiah as e visit di scene say di fire consume di lives of so many youths come add say, "at di moment, I no go fit really confam di number of pipo wey die because many family pipo don come remove di deadibody of some of di victims."

Opiah also declare di owner of di illegal refinery, Okenze Onyewoke, wanted by di Goment of Imo State.

E say: "apart from dis calamity, dis act don destroy di aquatic life of di community. Our pipo before now na mostly farmers and fishermen. But look around, you go see smoke wey dey come out from dis illegal act. If dis one no dey enough for any pesin to stop, I think di community dey head for wetin I no go fit describe.

Most of di pipo wey dey engage for dis act come from Rivers, Bayelsa and oda neighbouring States and na sabotage for our people to allow dis illegal act to continue." Na so e tok.

Di Commissioner come appeal to youths for di area to stop illegal oil bunkering and tell families of victims wey die for di incident sorry.

Chairman of Ogba Egbema Ndoni local goment area of Rivers State, Vincent Job don also tell sorry to families of victims for do Abacheke fire disaster.

For statement wey di tok tok pesin for ONELGA, Ndu Ajie sign say even though di incident happen for Abacheke for Imo State, e also affect pipo for Ogba Egbema Ndoni too as dem be neighbours.

Oda times wey illegal oil bunkering site don catch fore kill pipo

E never too tay wen similar incident happen for Rumuekpe community for Emohua local goment area of Rivers State for 2021 wey destroy many lives and farmlands for di area.

Also, fire from illegally refined petroleum products don cause fire disaster wey destroy lives and property for di Bonny-Bille-Nembe jetty for November 2021.