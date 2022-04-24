Kemi Adetiba wedding photos with Oscar Heman-Ackah and how Nigerians celebrate di King of Boys filmmaker

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@solasobowala

Popular Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba and her Ghanaian lover Oscar Heman-Ackah marry each oda on Saturday 23 April and many celebrities show di couple love as dem grace di occasion. Di wedding theme na UndeniablyYours2022.

Nigerians on social media also celebrate di lovebirds as dem wish dem well and share adorable fotos of di latest couple.

BBC Pidgin follow di trend and bring foto tori of how di wedding take waka. Di couple attire on dia special day sweet many pipo for belle, and celebrities wey attend di wedding also make di occasion dey colourful.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@debolalagos

Di King of Boys lead actor Sola Sobowale also grace di occasion and many pipo hail am sake of di friendship between her and Kemi despite di age gap between both women.

Oda celebrities also show like ogbonge musician Banky W and im actor wife Adesua.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Bankywellington Wetin we call dis foto, Banky W and wife Susu

Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi Uchendu and im wife no carry last as dem also fall in wit dia beautiful attires.

Plenti oda public figures show and no hold back to post pictures of how dem rock di day.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@toyin_abraham Wetin we call dis foto, Toyin Abraham and husband

Who be Kemi Adetiba?

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@solasobowale Wetin we call dis foto, Kemi Adetiba and hubby

Kemi Adetiba na Nigerian feem producer wey dey popular well-well for one of her most recent feems - King of Boys.

Her film dey get many ogbonge actors and actress from Nollywood.

One of her feems, Di Wedding Party, get names like Adesua Etomi, Bankole Wellington (Banky W), Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Zainab Balogun, Ayo Makun (Ay) and Frank Donga.

While part one of King of Boys get characters like Etomi and Sobowale, music artists Illbliss and Reminisce show, plus including Osas Ighodaro, Akin Lewis and Jide Kosoko.

Kemi bin receive accolades sake of Wedding Party and King of Boys wey many pipo give beta review in terms of storyline and di quality of di directing.

Who be Kemi Adetiba husband?

Oscar Heman-Ackah na creative entrepreneur and music executive. Nai be di chief executive officer of Soltracka Productions.

Im papa na Ghanaian and im name na Apostle Dave Heman-Ackah wey be di founder and Senior Pastor of Rainbow Christian Assembly, Warri, Delta State.