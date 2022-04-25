KNUST student murder: Ghana Police arrest man wey allegedly kill en friend he dey owe Ghc100 to avoid de debt

17 minutes wey don pass

Police for Ashanti Region of Ghana arrest young man wey allegedly kill en friend he dey owe Ghc100 to avoid repayment of de debt.

Police say upon reaching de crime scene, dem discover as de victim get swollen neck wey blood dey come out from en nostrils.

Dem find stick about 20 meters away from de body of de deceased which dem suspect as de murder weapon.

How de murder happen

According to Ashanti Region Police, de victim Nana Gyamfi visit de suspect, Emmanuel Boateng for en house wey dey Esaso-Kwablafo.

De two men later leave de house go out but de deceased no return home until dem discover en dead body for bush inside around 5.20pm last week Friday.

Police claim say de suspect, Emmanuel Boateng confess say he lure en friend to de bush wey he kill am.

Why suspect kill en friend

Police say de suspect claim say he kill en friend so say he no go pay Ghc100 wey he dey owe am.

Ashanti Police PRO, Godwin Ahianyo, explain say de suspect Emmanuel Boateng, who also be tailor apprentice steal de iPhone 11 Pro Max of de deceased.

Authorities however say be like something more dey behind de murder beyond just de attempt by suspect to escape payment of Ghc100 debt.

Father of de deceased, Yaw Adugyamfi talk to local press say say "dem kill en son sake of en phone." killed because of his phone."

Who be de deceased KNUST student

De deceased, Nana Gyamfi be level 200 student for de Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He dey study Biological Science for de school until en untimely death.

Residents for Kumasi express shock after news of de incident broke for de township.