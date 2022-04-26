Alaafin of Oyo: Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Abobaku of Oyo Palace cleansing, wife inheritance - Tins wey go happun now afta im death

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Alaaafin and Olori Aanu one of di king wives

Days don pass since di death of di Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and dem don since bury di traditional ruler according to Islamic rites.

Di prominent king rule for 52 years and die on Friday 22 April at di age of 83.

Oyo state govnor Seyi Makinde say goment go give am State burial according to traditional rites.

But di process for di final rites of passage of di Alaaafin go take three months, dis na according to one sabi pesin for traditional matter, Ifayemi Elebuibon wey be di Aragba Awo of Osogbo.

"From di day wey dem pronounce Alaafin Adeyemi dead, activities go begin till di very last day," Chief Elebuibon tok.

E say di essence of di activities na to ensure say dem meet di traditional rites.

'Main Alaafin of Oyo burial neva hold'

"Yoruba land no be Arab, Jew or even Christianity," di traditionalist say though dem don bury di Alaafin according to Islamic beliefs, dem must still go through di traditional process.

E say di "9th and 17th days" na some of di significant days wey dem go carry out major traditional activity.

Di chief say everi Oba get mouseleum wia dem go bury am an "di late Alaafin get im own space. Dem dey call di place Baare. Each lineage get dia own space.

'Bashorun go lead di cleansing of di palace'

Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon explain say di cleansing of di Alaafin of Oyo palace go mark di end of di final rites of passage.

"Dis na to make way for di new King wey take over di palace," e tok.

E say na di Bashorun go hold meeting wit di next ruling house and den "consult Ifa to select di new Alaafin."

"Afta di selection, and process wey dey like fat of di funeral rites go begin before di new King go fit take over."

New King fit inherit Late Alaafin wives

Wia dis foto come from, Alaafin Oba Adeyemi III

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III leave im beautiful and attractive widows behind - dem dey call dem Oloris.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, get many wives wey di actual number no dey know to di public.

But some of di widows of di late king wey dey known include; Olori Abibat, Olori Memunat, Olori Damilola Olori Anuoluwapo, Olori Mojisola, Olori Ola Badirat, Olori Folashade, Olori Omobolanle, Olori Rukayat Abbey Adeyemi, Olori Rahmat Adedayo, Olori Mujidat, Olori Ajoke, Olori Omowunmi, and Olori Moji Queen Damilola.

But di sabi pesin say di wives of di late Alaafin dey currently mourn and dem go also go through di process of final rites of passage.

"Afta di rights and cleansing di wives fit den comot from di palace to continue dia lives. Some of dem fit remarry anoda man if dem like.

"Also, wives of di Late Alaafin wey decide to remain for palace get di right to do so. Wetin dis one mean be say di new King must take care of dem," chief Elebuibon tok.

'Abobaku don dey abolished'

Tori of di death of Alaafin of Oyo cause different reaction especially for social media.

Some of di reaction na to di issue of Abobaku, wey be old yoruba tradition wey allow tradition to bury one of di king servant wit im dead king.

Di Chief say that tradition no dey again - "dem abolish am for 1935. Na di colonial masters stop am because dem see say e no make sense."

Chief Elebuibon however, say di traditional rites no go dey without shedding of blood "but no be human blood."

Who be Alaafin of Oyo

Wia dis foto come from, Alaafin Oba Adeyemi III Wetin we call dis foto, Alaafin Oba Adeyemi III

Dem born Alaafin Adeyemi III as Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938 into di Alowolodu Royal House, and as member of di House of Oranmiyan to Raji Adeniran Adeyemi (born 1871), who later become Alaafin for 1945, and Ibironke of Epo-Gingin, wey die wen e still dey young.

Im paternal grandfather na Alaafin Adeyemi I Alowolodu, e rule during di Kiriji War, and na di last independent ruler of di Oyo Empire before British colonialism.

Alaafin Adeyemi I papa, and Adeyemi III great-grandfather na Oba Atiba Atobatele, wey found New Oyo.

Atiba papa, im great-great grandfather, na Alaafin Abiodun, and e be direct descendant of Oranmiyan, di founder of di Oyo Empire.

Dem depose Lamidi papa, di Alaafin of Oyo Oba Adeyemi II Adeniran and exile am for 1954 say e sympathize wit di National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC). E get gbege with Bode Thomas, deputy leader of di Action Group.

Lamidi Adeyemi succeed Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II for 1970, during di governorship of Colonel Robert Adeyinka Adebayo, afta di end of di Nigerian Civil War. For 1975, di head of state General Murtala Ramat Muhammed include Oba Adeyemi for im entourage to di hajj. E be chancellor of Uthman dan Fodiyo University for Sokoto from 1980 to 1992.

For 1990, President Ibrahim Babangida appoint am as Amir-ul-Hajj in recognition of im commitment to di consolidation of Islam for Nigeria.