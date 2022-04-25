Abba Kyari: NDLEA arrest Afam Mallinson Ukatu wey allegedly dey behind N3bn Tramadol linked to Abba Kyari’s team

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu/Abba Kyari

Operatives of di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) sam dem don arrest Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu wey dem allege say dey behind di Tramadol deal wey involve suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team.

NDLEA tok-tok pesin, Femi Babafemi for statement say dem arrest Ukatu for inside plane as e dey try board flight to Abuja for di terminal of di Lagos airport on Wednesday 13th April.

Oga Babafemi say investigation reveal say Ukatu wey be Chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies allegedly be major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, wey range from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, and all of dem dey illicit.

NDLEA bin declare Abba kyari wanted and take am into custody on di 14th of February 2022 sake of accuse say im dey lead cartel of drug barons wey di operate Brazilian and Singapore networks.

Di agency don drag Kyari to court wey e declare say im no dey guilty of di crime.

Im team of lawyers don beg court to grant am bail but di Federal High court refuse and ask am to stay for kuje prison pending im next appearance for court.

E say Ukatu wey get pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, di use dem as cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

NDLEA begin chook eye for Ukatu mata last year after five cartons of Tramadol 225mg wey dem seize from im staff on di 4th May 2021 wen e send dem to go sell to undercover police officers (unknown to Ukatu) from di den Kyari-led IRT of di Nigeria Police, Ikeja Lagos.

"Di price of one carton of Tramadol dem negotiate am at N17million each as against di den black market value wey be between N18million and N20million per carton for Lagos.

"After di arrest of Ukatu's staff: Pius Enidom and Sunday Ibekwete, dem come lead Abba Kyari men to Mallinson's warehouse for Ojota for Lagos wia dem sieze 197 additional Cartons of Tramadol wey weigh 225mg by di IRT Team".

"Di monetary value of di 202 cartons of Tramadol seized from Mallinson in one day na over N3billion"According to NDLEA tok-tok-pesin

NDLEA further yarn give say three weeks afta Kyari men seize drugs, dem transfer onli 12 Cartons of the Tramadol wit one truck and a suspect to di Lagos Command of di NDLEA, and refuse to bring di remaining 190 cartons and dem no fit account for am.

But afta eight months afta NDLEA officials do dia investigation, dem come eventually arrest Ukatu for Lagos airport.