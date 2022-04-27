Breastfeeding: Size of breast matter for nursing mother to fit produce breast milk?

Tori of how women suppose breastfeed dia pikin dem don start for a long time.

Sotay several kontris don get regulation to make sure women go do exclusive breast feeding for dia pikin for at least six months.

Di United Nations say na only four out of every ten pikin wey dem dey collect exclusive breast feeding.

Di World Health Organisation tok say "breastfeeding na one of di most effective ways to make sure say di child and survival dey kampe".

But sometimes, mothers don complain say dem dey find di concept of breastfeeding to dey hard.

Dem say dem no dey fit produce [lactate] enough howeva, Professor Chinyere Ezeaka from di Paediatrics/Head Neonatology Unit, Lagos University Teaching Hospital say she no dey like to dey use dat word.

Dis na sake of say,e dey ginger pipo to find secondary means to feed dia pikin with breastmilk for di six months wey most health join-bodi gree say suppose dey exclusive.

How di production of breastmilk dey occur and size of breast matter?

Wia dis foto come from, Chinyere Ezeaka Wetin we call dis foto, Professor Chinyere Ezeaka na di head of di Neonatal Unit for di Paediatrics Unit for LASUTH

According to Professor Ezeaka, "breastmilk production dey start for di fifth month of pregnancy".

Di breast milk dey produced for di glands in di breast meanwhile wetin dey affect size of breast na fatty tissue.

For her, di size of di breast no really matter as most pipo believe.

She say di breast milk dey boku but most of di time na to bring am comot, for that, di mama need di "neuro-physical activity of di baby to suck di breast so di milk go fit to comot".

Dis process include early initiation, wey mean say within one hour wey dem born di pikin, make breast enta im mouth sharparly.

And within di first 48 hours afta birth, make dem dey feed di pikin with breast every 2-3 hours.

Prof Ezeaka insist say na "ogbonge way to cause di let down of milk".

According to her, "studies show say di mother wey feed dia pikin with breast within di first one hour and follow up with consistent breastfeeding dey produce twice di amount of milk than odas".

But problems still fit dey wey fit make am hard for mama dem.

Wetin dey make am hard for women to breastfeed?

Wia dis foto come from, Duke Onogagamue Wetin we call dis foto, Dr. Duke Onogagamue na general practitioner (G.P.)

Dr Duke Onogagamue wey be general practitioner put one of di reasons as medical illnesses like HIV.

E say "medical cases fit affect breastfeeding, that one mean say, medically dem fit advice say make dem no breastfeed, like HIV wia na choice as dem dey give pikin medicine and if di mama dey healthy e dey good to go".

Dr Duke also say, women fit find am hard to breast feed if dem no get dia pikin on di breast within di first hour afta dem born.

Prof Ezeaka agree say, circumstances fit dey wey go make mama no fit breastfeed within dat hour "like stressful delivery , caesarean, blood loss and so on fit affect that first hour of birth feeding wey dey necessary so di milk go fit flow".

She say dis separation from early initiation to breastfeeding no good and for extreme cases "cancer of di breast fit prevent breastfeeding".

Professor Ezeaka add say, sometimes na di structure of di breast fit make, like if di mama get retracted nipple, e fit affect breastfeeding.

Wetin we call dis foto, Retracted nipple wey fit cause difficuilty for breastfeeding

Howeva she say dem fit sort dat wahala sharp-sharp with di use of inverted syringe to bring di nipple come outside during ante-natal.

Dr Duke add say medical issues like "hormonal imbalance, thyroid disorder and some medicine fit affect, cases also dey of breast surgery wey fit affect breastfeeding."

But oda issues dey:

Like di perception say di milk wey mama dey produce no dey reach di pikin wey go give di pikin wetin Prof Ezeaka call "pre-lactial feeds" like glucose water and kunu on some occasion.

She say e dey very important to give baby breast on dat first day, cos di bodi go produce colostrum.

"Colostrum wey be di first milk mama dey give pikin fit comot very small but na because e dey very concentrated and na di first immunization for pikin".

Policy decisions follow. Because pesin go begin reason how you wan do exclusive breastfeeding from mama to pikin for six months and dem dey only give maternity leave for three months.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Breast pumping na wetin some working class mama dey do to provide breastmilk for dia babies

Wetin you fit do to boost breastfeeding

Both Dr Duke and Prof Ezeaka agree say, e dey important to ensure say di mama get good mental wellness, dis na wetin madam Ezeaka call "psychological balance".

Oda ways to boost breastmilk na make di mama put beta fluids dem for inside di mama body through foods and wetin dem dey eat or drink.

Also comot stress so she go dey di right frame of mind to produce milk.