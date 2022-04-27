Elon Musk: Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn see di value and cost of some social media platforms

Na small tin remain for Twitter to become Elon Musk business.

Di board of Twitter on Monday agree to $44bn takeover offer from Musk, di richest man for di world.

Oga Musk shock pipo wen e make di offer last week wia e tok say Twitter get "tremendous potential" wey im wan unlock.

E don also ask make dem change tins like reduce hand for di content dem dey restrict and how to comot fake account.

"Free speech na di bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter na digital town square wia dem dey debate matters wey dey vital to di future of humanity," Mr Musk tok for statement wen im announce di deal.

"I also wan to make Twitter better than ever by to enhance di product wit new features, to make di algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans," im add.

Di company for di beginning bin reject im offer, but now dem go ask dia shareholders to vote so dem go fit approve di deal.

BBC Pidgin's Victor Ezeama takes a deep dive into the world of tech to find out how much is that favourite app of yours even worth following the acquisition of Twitter.

How much dem buy oda social media platforms?

Di buying of Twitter don raise questions about di actual value of micro-blogging platforms.

Di $44 billion value of of wetin Musk buy make pipo wonder why e pay dat kain plenty money for twitter compared to oda social media platform.

However, Twitter no be di first social platform wey pipo dey buy.

Oda platforms wey don go though sales na Slack, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Skype, YouTube, Activation, Tumblr and Instagram. Dis na di popular ones:

WhatsApp and Instagram na some of di popular buyouts. Owner of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg na im buy dem.

E buy Instagram for 2012 for $1bn (£760m), and WhatsApp for 2014 for $19bn.

Na for 2006 Google buy video-sharing website YouTube for $1.65bn. Di American company see prospects for YouTube wey di owners launch just one year before.

Di corona virus outbreak make many pipo stop to go work. E make pipo begin work from home.

Na dat period social media application Slack become very popular.

Dis make Salesforce pay $27.7 billion naira for di workplace messaging app Slack.

Marc Benioff, owner of Slack say di deal wit Salesforce na "match made in heaven".

For 2019, software giant Microsoft buy professional networking website LinkedIn for just over $26bn (£18bn) in cash.

Microsoft buy professional networking website LinkedIn for just over $26bn

Di deal help Microsoft boost sales of dia business and email software.

Microsoft has confirmed say dem agree to buy internet phone service Skype.

Also, Microsoft pay $8.5bn to take over Skype for 2011.

At dat time, Skype bin base for Luxembourg and dem get 663 million global users.

For 2013 Yahoo board approve deal to buy New York-based blogging service Tumblr for $1.1bn.

Na one Chinese company wey base for ByteDance get TikTok. Na Yiming Zhang be di founder and CEO of di company.

As at 2020 Zhang bin but di value of TikTok at $50 billion but fast forward to 2022 di value don almost triple. Microsoft bin bid to buy TikTok last year but di deal fail sake of political matter between US and China.

Musk fit turn Twitter around?

Elon Musk for Germany, December 2020.

Meanwhile, as part of di takeover, wey suppose close later dis year, Twitter shares go dey delisted and e go dey private.

Musk bin tok say dis go give am freedom to make di changes e wan do for di business.

E don suggest to allow longer posts and di ability to edit dem afta dem don publish.

Twitter shares on Monday bin close 5% higher afta dem announce di deal.

Howeva di price no reach di $54.20 per share offer, wey Wall Street believe say e dey over pay for di company.

Oga Musk say e no "care about di economics" of buying. But di company e dey buy get k-leg wen e come to financial performance.

Even with im influence, Twitter neva really turn profit before and di user growth don slow down most especially for America.

Di company wey dem start for 2004, bin finish 2021 with $5bn for revenue and 217 million users worldwide wey dey use di app daily.