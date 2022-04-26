Orji Uzor Kalu: Senator Kalu tok why e drop out of APC presidential race, Tinubu and odas remain

Wia dis foto come from, Senator Orji Uzor kalu

Senator Orji Uzor kalu don drop out of di presidential race for Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress party.

Kalu wey be Chief Whip of 9th Senate announce im withdrawal from di race for official statement wey e release on Tuesday.

"In di absence of zoning, I go return back to Senate and comot hand from di presidential contest." na wetin Senator Kalu tok.

"Di reality be say di North get more advantage to win elections for dis democratic setting." e add put.

Dis announcement dey come as di party officially begin di sale of dia 100 million naira presidential form.

According to informate from di party di Special Convention for Presidential Primaries go happun for 30th of May to 1st June, 2022.

APC presidential race, who drop & who remain?

Six candidates still remain for di race to fight for di party ticket ahead of di primaries wey go happun next month.

Who drop APC presidential race?

Orji Uzor Kalu

Who remain APC presidential race?

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Bola Tinubu

Rotimi Amaechi

Dave Umahi

Yahaya Bello

Rochas Okorocha

APC nomination form price list

House of Assembly - N2 million

House of Reps - N10 Million

Senate - N20 million

Governorship - N50 million

Presidential - N100 million

"Forms for female aspirants and pipo wey dey live wit disability na free." APC add.

"Youth wey dey age 25 - 40 years get 50% discount to buy di nomination forms," Argungu tok.

President Muhammadu Buhari go end in four year term for office for 2023.