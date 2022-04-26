Court don order Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar Fails to show for probe afta alleaged assault of gatemen for 2021

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NTA

Di Federal High Court for Abuja don rule say di Nigerian Senate get di power to investigate di Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar ova di case of alleged assault of one gateman for one shopping mall for Abuja.

Di court order di chairman to show before di Senate ontop di mata say e beat one gateman, Clement Sagwak, for Banex Plaza, Abuja.

Justice Inyang Ekwo deliver di judgment on Tuesday and say as public officer wey di administer di law, Umar dey answerable to di Senate on issues wey border on moral standards and conduct.

Umar bin go court to make dem stop Senate Committee Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions investigation on im action.

But Justice Ekwo say, im case to stop di senate investigate no get any merit and so, im dismiss di case.

For im judgement, im add say di Code of Conduct Bureau na product of one Act wey di National Assembly ratify, diafore, e get powers to investigate di CCT chairman behaviour his conduct.

One video bin trend last year wey show how di chairmo of di Code of Conduct Tribunal slap slap security man wey ask am make e park well for di Bannex parking lot.

Tori den be say Danladi bin enta Bannex to go repair im phone and wen e reach Bannex, im driver go park for one open area but di security ask am make e leave di place as demno fit park dia but oga Danladi insist say di driver go park dia and eno go pull out of di parking lot.

Umar challenge Senate power

Umar bin challenge di powers of di Senate to investigate assault wey im commit against one gateman for Banex Plaza, Abuja.

Im also ask di court for order of perpetual injunction to stop di Senate, im members, and agents from conducting or continuing to conduct investigations on di alleged assault accuse wey dem put against am through one petition wey dem submit to di Senate.