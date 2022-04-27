Nigeria ASUU strike: Latest on ASUU strike and wetin fit happun next

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

University students for Nigeria no get hope to go back to classroom any time soon.

Dis na becos both officials of goment and di Academic Staff Union of Universities neva get any fruitful discussion to resolve dia wahala since ASUU declare additional eight weeks strike for March.

ASUU president, Professor Victor Emmanuel Osodeke tell BBC Pidgin say goment don abandon any negotiation and dem neva reach out to dem.

E further explain give say di goment di use threat on dem as dem evoke no work no pay policy and dem refuse to pay dem for two months now.

ASUU bin go warning strike on top allegation say goment refuse to implement dia agreement and kontinu negotiation on top dia 2009 agreement.

Dem also want goment to shaperly approve dia payment system wey dem call University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) to take pay dem salary instead of di IPPIS wey goment dey use.

Afta di four weeks warning strike,di union come add anoda eight weeks afta negotiation between goment officials and dat of ASUU no yield any ogbonge positive result.

Oga Emmanuel say even though goment withhold dia salary dat one no go stop or weaken dia member resolve to kontinuwit di strike and di last time wey di union down tools, goment refuse to pay dem for nearly eight to nine months and dem no die.

How far di negotiation don go?

Since di strike, delegation from both ASUU and goment don meet for di ministry of Labour and Productivity to iron out di issues and find solution to di problem and call off di strike.

On di 2009 agreement, di Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu don set up committee to renegotiate di 2009 agreement between di federal goment and ASUU.

Di committee dey expected to turn in dia report in six weeks fromdi time of dia inauguration.

For 2009, di goment agree wit ASUU say dem go review dia condition of service everi five years .

Di condition of service include di salaries and allowances of di lecturers dem.

Anoda tin wey dem don chook eye on top na di review of di payment system.

Di Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa don tell tori pipo say di UTAS fail integrity test and dat dem dey wait for ASUU to upgrade dia payment system and send am back to dem.

ASUU president say di agency don even abandon di testing of di payment system.

Wetin Nigeria goment dey do about lecturers earned allowance?

On earned allowance, di minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige for di last meeting wit ASUU leadership say dem no get any problem wit dat one and wetin remain now na to reconcile di payment wey dem make to di university system in batches.

Afta dat one, di Minister of Finance go look for di remaining moni to pay even though di federal goment no get moni.

Ngige also ask di Nigerian Labour congress to advise ASUU make dem call of strike as dem no give adequate notice before dem embark on strike wey dey against di trade Dispute Acts.

How students dey react to ASUU strike

Di strike don make many students siddon for house and student unions don enta street to protest di crisi wey no gree end.

Dem don also meet wit some goment official like di minister of education wey walk out on dem.

Despite dia protest, both official of ASUU and goment neva call off di strike and di student union bodi say na students di suffer pass for dis fight between goment ASUU.

ASUU president further yarn give say plenti leaders for di kontri no care about di future of di next generationand dat is why everi politician difocus on how dem go rule without finding ways to resolve di wahala wey dey ground.

E lament say plenti of di politicians dia pikin dem no dey school for Naija and dat is why dem no care about di need for di university to open.

While some dey call on federal goment to meet Asuu demands, odas want make di union find anoda way to protest.

Nigeria ASUU Strike 2009 to 2022 timeline

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

After dem sign anoda MoU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike

ASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike