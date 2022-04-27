Rochas Okorocha on Igbo presidency for Nigeria 2023 election, insecurity for south east, Ipob agitation and oda issues

43 minutes wey don pass

For dis exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin, di former Govnor of Imo state and presidential aspirant under APC, Rochas Okorocha, tok to us about im ambition, Igbo presidency, Ipob campaign to comot Nigeria, insecurity for di south east and wetin goment suppose to do to stop am.

Senator Okorocha no dey new to di game as dis no go be di first time e don come out to declare to run for di seat of Nigeria president.