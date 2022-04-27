Yul Edochie children: Nollywood actor announcement say im welcome pikin wit second wife Judy Austin Muoghalu spark reactions

Wia dis foto come from, Yul Edochie: Nollywood actor and second wife welco Wetin we call dis foto, Yul Edochie and im second wife

Ogbonge Nollywood actor Yul Edochie don reveal say im welcome baby boy wit im second wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu.

Di actor bin make di revelation on im Instagram page and share fotos of im son and im second wife as im disclose say e love di boy di way im love im oda children.

For di post wey im make on Wednesday, 27 April, Yul tok say di boy name na Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.

As Nigerians for di comment section dey express dia surprise, di first wife May Yul-Edochie drop her own comment too.

Di woman write: "Na God go judge both of una."

Pipo no believe dia eyes

Some oda ogbonge actors wey be Yul colleague also express dia surprise say Yul get second wife and say di woman don born for am.

Actress Shan George also dey surprised as she enta di comment section to ask if di revelation dey real. She tok say she dey shocked but also congratulate Yul if di revelation dey real.

"Wait o Yul, for real? Di shock wey shock me now, I need to eat, abeg make someone send me urgent 2k biko, no food for my house, make I no faint here. Congratulations if e dey real, sweet baby," Shan tok for di comment section.

Anoda actress Joyce Kalu tok say "dis life no balance."

Apart from pipo wey dey disappointed and express dia surprise for di comment section, oda Nigerians congratulate di actor on di birth of im baby boy.

Who be Yul Edochie?

Yul Edochie na di son of ogbonge actor Pete Edochie. Yul wey join acting many years ago don star for different popular movies and some of dem include Idemili, Devil in Red, and Show Down.

Apart from say im be actor, Yul na also politician and im don tok say e go like be Nigerian president for 2023.

Di actor wey be forty-years marry im first wife Judy wen im dey 22 years.

Who be Judy Austin Muoghalu

Wia dis foto come from, @yuledochie/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Yul Edochie second wife Judy Austin Muoghalu welcome son wit actor

Yul second wife Judy Austin Muoghalu na actress and both of dem don act for different movies togeda.

Judy come from Anambra State and she don feature for different movies and some of dem na Native Girl, Fear The Street Girl I love, Where I belong, Trouble Comes to Town, and Secret of The Riches.

Who be Yul Edochie first wife?

Wia dis foto come from, @yuledochie Wetin we call dis foto, Yul Edochie and im first wife May Yul-Edochie

Yul Edochie first wife na May Yul-Edochie and both of dem don marry since 2004. Di couple celebrate 17 years wedding anniversary last year.

Ontop one post wey Yul put on Instagram to celebrate dia 17 years wedding anniversary, di movie star thank im wife for di love and support always and add say im truly appreciate and love her.

According to her Instagram page of over 130k followers, May na entrepreneur.

Yul Edochie children

Yul and May get four pikin togeda, three boys and one girl. As di second wife don born for di movie star, e mean say Yul don get five children.