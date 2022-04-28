Elon Musk buys Twitter: 'Buy Nigeria' twitter user beg World Richest Man Elon Musk

Elon Musk tweet wia e tease to buy Coca-Cola receive reply to buy Nigeria wey cause buzz.

"Abeg, try buy Nigeria and give us 24 hrs electricity. Nwoke oma bikonu."

Na so di twitter user wit ID @AfamDeluxo reply Elon Musk.

Di reply from Aji Bussu handle [@AfamDeluxo] later set Twitter on fire with many users supporting di request.

Bussu tweet don get ova 6000 likes and counting.

Elon Musk recent tweets dey go viral afta di Tesla CEO strike one deal to buy Twitter.

Dat deal to buy Twitter from di founder, Jack Dorsey dey worth about $44bn.

Musk promise to reduce censorship on di social media micro blogging site.

Musk Coca-Cola tweet don attract ova 528,000 retweets, 140,000 quote tweets, 3.4million likes and counting.

Since afta dat reply to Musk Coca-Cola "Buy Nigeria" don get more than 10,000 mentions.

But in reality, dat twitter user, Aji Bussu, request no fit dey possible or come through because of many reasons.

Nigeria no be commodity, na kontri inside west Africa and e no dey up for sale.

However Nigerians dey in dire need of any 'messiah' wey fit solve di growing social concerns for di kontri wey covers an area of 923,769 square kilometres and get estimated population over over 2000 millions pipo.

Elon Musk Twitter takeover: Nigerians mixed reactions

Some Nigerians believe say di company new leadership under South African-born Musk, no go stand wit dem in dia time of need.

Twitter get an estimated three million Nigerian users, na important space wia kontri pipo dey take hold goment accountable.

And Nigerians dey use am mobilise for political and social causes.

Na di social media platform help push #BringBackOurGirls, one rescue campaign for more than 200 schoolgirls Boko Haram bin Kidnap for April 2014.

Twitter also push hash tag #EndSARS, wey be movement against police brutality and extrajudicial killings for di kontri in October 2020.

Last year, Twitter, under im past CEO and founder, Jack Dorsey, bin come under fire from di Nigerian goment.

For Early June 2021 di Federal Goment bin ban di platform from operating for di kontri for seven months.

Twitter wahala wit di goment start afta dem bin delete one tweet from President Muhhamdu Buhari.

At di time, dem tag am "genocidal" and say e dey against di platform policies.

Who be Elon Musk?

Elon Musk na 50-year-old businessman.

Dem born am for June 28, 1971 for Pretoria, South Africa].

Im dey known as South African-born American entrepreneur.

Musk establish di electronic-payment firm PayPal and formed SpaceX, wey dey make launch vehicles and spacecraft.

Im na also di chief executive officer of di electric car manufacturer Tesla.

Forbes for dia latest report list am as di richest man in di world.

He describe im childhood as difficult, coloured by im parents' divorce, bullying at school.

And e tok about im own difficulty reading social cues due to Asperger's Syndrome.

How much be Elon Musk net worth?

Forbes and Bloomberg now rank Elon Musk as di world richest pesin, with a net worth of about $250bn.

Im dey tens of millions more than im nearest rival, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Elon Musk net worth dey based largely on di value of im shares inside Tesla, of which e own about 17%.

E also champions digital currencies and get a hand in several oda smaller companies.