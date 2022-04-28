Yul Edochie new wife: Judy Austin biography and May Yul Edochie biography

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Judith Muoghalu, Yul Edochie, Mary

Since on Wednesday April 27,2022 wey Ogbonge Nigeria actor Yul Edochie tok ontop social media say e get new pikin wey im "second wife" born for am, plenti pipo don dey ask who di second wife be?

Ontop di instagram post, Yul go further as e drop di woman picture wen she bin dey pregnant wit im son, Dike Munachisom Yul Edochie.

As e make di public disclosure, anoda question wey pipo dey ask be say how many women dey Yul Edochie life?

Di ansa to dis question no dey known as many dey comment on di actor post wey im caption "my new wife".

For now, na dat comment dey make pipo reason say di actor don marry new wife secretly but dis marriage no be public knowledge.

Judy Muoghalu biography

Wetin we call dis foto, Judith Austin Muoghalu

Judy Austin Muoghalu na di reported tear rubber wife of di Nollywood actor.

Judy wey be Nollywood actress and movie Producer and Brand Influencer come from Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

According to her Instagram handle she be di CEO of Judyaustin Boutique

She and di Nigerian actor don act plenti feems togeda like Native Girl, Fear The Street Girl I love, Where I belong, Trouble Comes to Town, and Secret of The Riches.

Nigerians go tanda for her instagram handle wit many reactions afta Yul Edochie brak di tori.

While some followers dey congratulate her, odas no happy wit di tori.

May Yul Edochie biography

Wia dis foto come from, May Yul Edochie

According to di Nigeria famous actor and movie Producer, Yul Edochie, e marry im first wife May Yul-Edochie for 2004.

For one of im Instagram post last year di ogbonge Nigeria actor bin dey celebrate im wife.

For di post Yul tok as she take marry am wen im bin no get anything and how she dey give am happiness for im life.Di couple mark dia 17 years wedding anniversary last year.

According to her Instagram page of over 130k followers, May na entrepreneur.

As di tori comot on Wednesday, pipo for social media bin dey try find answer to why im "marry second wife", abi na becos of pikin or male child?

But di fact be say,only Yul Edochie fit tok di reason why e marry Judy. May Yul-Edochie born four pikin dem wit her husband.

The children na three boys and one girl.

The only girl among dey bin get excellent result for her exams and Yul come social media come celebrate her.

She dey higher institution now. Yul dey always post pictures of im family for social media.

Who be Yul Edochie?

Yul Edochie na di son of ogbonge actor Pete Edochie. Yul wey join acting many years ago don star for different popular movies and some of dem include Idemili, Devil in Red, and Show Down.

Apart from say im be actor, Yul na also politician and im don tok say e go like be Nigerian president for 2023.