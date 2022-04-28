How security guards 'dehumanize me, shave my hair'

40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Doom Usugh Wetin we call dis foto, Di 22-year-old say she no fit sleep for night days afta officers of Hunters and Forest Security Guard, allegedly beat her and shave her head.

Police for Benue state don arrest four pipo in connection wit one viral video wey show how some members of di Hunters and Forests Security Guard dey use scissors shave one female students hair for Makurdi, Benue State.

Di govnor of di state Samuel Ortom describe di action wey spark outrage among Nigerians as unlawful and appalling and reveal say im goment no get anything to do wit di security outfit.

Inside one statement by im tok-tok pesin Nathaniel Ikyur, di govnor charge di police to investigate di mata wella and make sure say justice dey served.

BBC Pidgin reach out to Doom Usugh to narrate wetin lead to di incident.

Mrs Doom wey be 200 level Theatre Art student of di Benue State University dey cook as side hustle and she say she bin go deliver food to one of her customer and as she dey return, near di Wurukun axis na im officers of di hunter guard stop dem and surround her wit dia weapon.

"I bin dey very terrified wen dem surround me wit dia weapon and begin insult me," Doom tell BBC Pidgin.

"Dem [allegedly] begin call me ashawo and begin beat-beat me wit blow and slap and say na pipo like me dey seduce men and boys to di do bad tins.

She claim say di hunters, "come use unsterilized scissors begin cut my hair sotey dem cut my scarf join," she yarn

Doom say she dey suffer body and chest pain sake of how dem allegedly manhandle her, as she no fit tok pim wen she see dia gun.

"As dem di beat you dem go dey brag say if you do anyhow dem go shoot you and noting go happun" she took

"I neva get dis kain experience for my entire life befor- e dey even make me shame to tok about am and waiting I want na justice- not onli for me but all those wey dem assault.

Wetin really happun?

One of di video wey show face for social media begin make pipo of di state para- some come di call make dem arrest those wey commit di crime.

Sake of di outcry, di Benue State govnor, Samuel Ortom for statement order for di immediate arrest of di leader of di hunter group wey im describe as illegal.

Di govnor say di Hunters and Forest Security Guards no be agency of di state goment and dat di goment no get any relationship wit dem.

Govnor Samuel Ortom ask di police to properly investigate di mata and ensure dat those wey get hand for di incident face di wrath of di law so dat e go serve as warning to those wey wan try dat kain tin for future.

Di Nigeria Hunter Council don deny say those wey cari out di shaving of girls for di street of Makurdi na dia members.

One officer of di service tell BBC Pidgin say di pipo wey cari out di crime na alleged cultist and dat dia plans na to ruin di name of di organisation.

E say dia preliminary investigation reveal say dem stage di shaving so dat e go give dem bad name and prevent di president make e no assent to dia bill.

Sake of di security situation for Naija, hunters don dey involve wit security operatives to fight Boko Haram and oda jaguda pipo for inside bush.

Sake of dat recently, di senate pass into law one bill wey dey seek to establish di Nigerian Hunter Council (NHC) wit di mandate to prevent Forest Crime, Prevention of Bush and Forest Fire.

Plus make dem fir arrest, Investigate and handover dem to di Police for further prosecution of any pesin wey dem catch di commit any form of Criminal activities for inside forest.